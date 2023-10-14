Ivanna Drink hosts Drag Queen Bingo in Auckland.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, drag queen Ivanna Drink takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

North of Auckland is Matheson’s Bay! It’s a beautiful sandy beach that’s amazing for swimming, and has everything a quintessential Kiwi beach needs; rock pools, a bush walk that leads to a freshwater waterfall, a playground for kids (and adults) as well as lots of grassy spots to set yourself up. My family and I come here every year for our annual beach day.

Favourite brunch spot?

I live in Grey Lynn and my go-to brunch spot is Josy Cafe on Williamson Ave – the coffee is great and the is food amazing too. Whenever I have a meeting with anyone, it’s always the place I suggest! My favourite item on the menu is the chicken curry (it’s not brunch, I know, but it’s SOOOO good!) and their orange pancakes. I’m getting hungry while I type this.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

My friends and I love going out and eating at places that have menus designed for sharing – no more food envy! We like to try different places each time but we always find our way back to Cotto on Karangahape Rd – it’s got such a fantastic vibe and is the best place for amazing food in a chilled-out setting. My favourite item on the menu is easily the focaccia, I love bread!

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I think the most magical place about Auckland is the West Coast Beaches. Whenever a friend from out of Auckland comes to visit I always take them to Piha or Bethells. The black sand beaches and the natural landscape are really so fabulous – it’s what New Zealand is known for, so it’s an obvious choice to show people that it actually looks like that here. I grew up out west, so visiting these beaches was super-easy to do!

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

There is nothing better than a stop at Little Turkish Cafe, which is also on K Rd. They have the best wood-fired pizzas and the kebabs are a given after a long night out. It’s the best place to go with a group because they’ve got something for everyone!

Favourite place to get coffee?

I am such a fussy coffee drinker and there is no place better than Bread and Butter in Grey Lynn, it’s next to Farro. They have the best view into their kitchen and you get to see them make all their pastries while you wait for your coffee – it always makes me so hungry.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

This was the easiest one for me to decide – Newton Fish and Chippery on Great North Rd is my local and easily the best fish and chips ever. It’s not too oily, the chips are crisp, the fish is buttery and the batter perfect. My mother-in-law raves about it. It’s perfect for those lazy summer days when I’m lounging around the pool with my family – and a quick walk from my house, which is convenient but also so dangerous.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I have two dogs and I like to take them with me whenever I can – we love going for walks together and one of my favourite places to take them is the Ōrākei Basin – it’s a beautiful walk around the basin that has a lot of native bush, views of the city and a boardwalk that goes along the water. There’s a few off-leash areas to let the pups run around, which is perfect for them. I love looking at the houses that are dotted along the walk too – it’s inspiration for my future house.

Favourite venue for a gig?

It would be blasphemous to say anything other than Caluzzi on K Rd. My husband owns it with his business partner and it’s easily the best night out in Auckland. The food is great, the atmosphere is fabulous and the drag queens are fantastic – especially the host, Ivanna Drink, she’s so pretty and funny! Caluzzi is perfect for anyone wanting a fun night out, and such a breeze to organise too, just book and you have the whole night sorted!

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Vixen on K Rd is the best place to find some glitzy pieces – I used to get a lot of things from there when I first started doing drag. It’s all pre-loved and carefully curated. Go in for a visit and see what you find, I guarantee that you’ll something you love and take away!

Ivanna Drink performed at the Palmy Drag Fest last week in Palmerston North you can also often catch her at Drag Queen Bingo.



