Weekend brunch at Catalina Bay Farmers Market (Hobsonville Point), especially with the fur babies in tow.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

So many great options, but a recent gem is Aula’s Kitchen (269 Parnell Rd) – vibrant courtyard and stunning Druze/Mediterranean dishes.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Howick Historical Village, where you can take a step back in time. It’s like time travel, without the jetlag.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Little ‘Lato Ponsonby (119 Ponsonby Rd), Incredible handmade gelato in flavours you didn’t know you needed until now.

Favourite place to get coffee?

The Breville Oracle Touch Coffee Machine at home. Cafe-level coffee, zero queue – but you’ll need an invite!

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Kohi Fresh Fish & Takeaways (41 Melanesia Rd, Kohimarama) – fresh, crispy, and consistently top-notch.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Any coastal walk that’s flat! I recently discovered Shakespear Regional Park (Whangaparāoa Peninsula) thanks to the short doc Old Men Build a Bridge screening at Doc Edge Festival. It’s magical.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Q Theatre in the CBD – intimate, versatile, and always buzzing with creative energy.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Mānawa Bay Premium Outlet – great brands, great deals … and yes, I even found my wedding ring there!

Dan Shanan is the co-founder of Doc Edge Film Festival, celebrating 20 years and running from June 25 to August 24 2025 in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and online via Virtual Cinema. More Info docedge.nz