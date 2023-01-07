Our land up north has a pretty epic driveway in and that’s always an awesome walk - but where I live now, West Auckland, the Waitakere Pipeline Walk is pretty mean.
Favourite venue for a gig?
Saw Teeks perform at the Auckland Town Hall with APO and that night took the trophy for best venue.
Favourite place to find a bargain?
Yo, that’s a secret... Well, an op shop in any rural town is always a favourite.
Dahnu Graham starts as Billy-John in Kura, alongside Lionel Wellington, who plays his his best mate Hotene, as the two navigate the life and times of Papakura, South Auckland. Season 3 of Kura premiered Friday, January 6, on TVNZ+.