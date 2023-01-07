Dahnu Graham stars as Billy-John in Kura on TVNZ+. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor Dahnu Graham takes us on a tour of his top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

I grew up on the Tutukaka Coast and over the past couple of summers, been going to Woolleys Bay.

Favourite brunch spot?

Hare and Turtle was a banger! With them now closed, hmmm, might be Humbug Cafe in Glen Eden.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Satya Chai Lounge in Sandringham Rd... Howli Hecka!

Kamesh Kunala is an expert chai wallah at Satya Chai Lounge Sandringham. Photo / Alex Burton

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

The Far North... Tutukaka Coast... Home.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

A house or garage for a breather and debrief.

Favourite place to get coffee?

From the amazing Unit Crew we have on our film sets. The best peeps and convos ever.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

The body is a temple... but I’ll thrash it on Matapouri Bay Fish & Chips eh... Ngunguru Fish & Chips as well.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Our land up north has a pretty epic driveway in and that’s always an awesome walk - but where I live now, West Auckland, the Waitakere Pipeline Walk is pretty mean.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Saw Teeks perform at the Auckland Town Hall with APO and that night took the trophy for best venue.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Yo, that’s a secret... Well, an op shop in any rural town is always a favourite.

Dahnu Graham starts as Billy-John in Kura, alongside Lionel Wellington, who plays his his best mate Hotene, as the two navigate the life and times of Papakura, South Auckland. Season 3 of Kura premiered Friday, January 6, on TVNZ+.







