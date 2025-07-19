The Breakfast Club in Point Chev is the ultimate brunch destination in my opinion. They’ve got a great range of pancakes, your classic cafe fare, and a solid line-up of thick shakes. My go-to order? Either the Big Brekkie Club or the Classic Stack Pancakes, and yes, I’m always adding bacon. You can’t go wrong.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Punjabi Kitchen on Lincoln Rd is my comfort food heaven. It’s only five minutes from where I live and it always hits the spot when I’m after a warm, hearty meal. The spices, the flavours, the portions, it’s the kind of place you leave with a full belly and a full heart.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Basement Theatre is always my top recommendation when I’ve got someone visiting Auckland. It’s such a creative and exciting space, showcasing everything from theatre and dance to comedy. No matter who you’re with, there’s bound to be something on that’ll spark a laugh or a deep thought, or both!

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

The Churchill on Queen St is my go-to wind-down spot after a show at Basement Theatre or Q Theatre. It’s a stylish gin bar with a moody, relaxed atmosphere and panoramic views of the city. Something about sipping a cocktail while looking out over Auckland just wraps up the night perfectly.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Coffee Studio in Corban’s Estate, Henderson, is a bit of a hidden gem. It’s where Atamira Dance Company is based, so on my lunch breaks I love sneaking over for a regular oat flat white and a caramel slice. The vibe is cute, homely and welcoming and the staff are always down for a chat.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Smith and Wong’s Takeaways has been our family’s go-to for years, and for good reason. Sunday night fish and chips just wouldn’t be the same without it. Crispy, golden and nostalgic.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I’m not the most avid hiker but I do love the Waitākere Dam Walk. It’s got everything, from lush native bush to rivers and waterfalls (great for a cold dip if you’re brave), and the dam itself is stunning to walk across. It’s not too long or difficult, which makes it ideal for a cruisy weekend mission.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The Tuning Fork is one of my favourite venues for live music. It has this chill, intimate vibe where you can either be tearing it up on the dance floor or tucked into a corner with a glass of red. Whether it’s an emerging artist or someone you already love, the experience always feels personal and electric.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

As a dancer, I’m constantly needing vitamins, protein, strapping tape and haircare and Chemist Warehouse is a lifesaver. They’ve got everything I need at prices that don’t make my wallet cry. It’s my go-to spot for restocking all the essentials.

Caleb Heke (Ngāpuhi) is a contemporary dance artist, born and raised in Tāmaki Makaurau. Caleb has been a dancer with Atamira Dance Company since the end 2020.