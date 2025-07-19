Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

My Secret Auckland: Contemporary dancer Caleb Heke shares their favourite spots in the city

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Caleb Heke (Ngāpuhi) is a contemporary dance artist, born and raised in Tāmaki Makaurau. Photo / Supplied

Caleb Heke (Ngāpuhi) is a contemporary dance artist, born and raised in Tāmaki Makaurau. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, contemporary dance artist Caleb Heke takes us on a tour of their top places.

Favourite beach?

Mairangi Bay has to be one of my favourite beaches to take the whole whānau

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save