In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, comedian Johanna Cosgrove takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Just around from Minnehaha is a little bay at the end of O’Neills Ave, and it’s my tried and true for an afternoon dip. I love to drive across the bridge on a hot day and pretend I’m fleeing the city to go on a mysterious “holiday” where I lie on the concrete in the sun and look at the crystal-blue water, muttering, “It’s almost Rarotonga…” I’m also a big fan of Bethell’s Beach. Walking along its black sand at sunset is simply the most beautiful thing.

Favourite brunch spot?

I am a woman who loves to brunch and has many dietary requirements so I’m a… nightmare. However, every single time I’ve been to Honey Bones in Grey Lynn has been stunning and I literally dream of the merguez sausage.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

This is so truly difficult. Last year, I went to Amano for the first time and it was unbelievable! My classic go-to is Coco’s Cantina or Pici, and if I’m feeling fancy/flush then Azabu or Masu. My other favourite casual dinner spot is the Ponsonby International Foodcourt - the Vietnamese is incredible, and you can go downstairs and play pool with a beer afterwards.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

The Fed Deli for a chicken salad sandwich, poutine and bottomless filter coffee. It’s the perfect meal.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

If I’m looking for a nightcap, then it has to be Acho’s. They are open late, the whisky is so good, the menu is delicious, and the vibes are right.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Open on K Road! In my dream life, I’m there every single morning. It’s also now open as a bar Thursday to Saturday. No notes!

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Newton Fish and Chips. Time may pass but the deep-fried sausage will always stay the same (enormous) size, and thank god for that.

Favourite trail for a hike?

The walk to the Kitekite Falls out in Piha! Beautiful native bush with waterfalls at the end - what more could you want?!

Favourite venue for a gig?

Whammy Bar/Wine Cellar. I have loved going to music gigs there since I moved to Auckland, but my favourite comedy gig is also there (The Muckaround - first Thursday of every month). I spent a good part of my 20s having the time of my life in those black walls, and it will always hold a special place in my heart.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Search and Destroy on Ponsonby Road. You can find the most incredible vintage and designer pieces there and the quality is unreal. It’s also one of my favourite spots to sit and have a coffee (AKA gossip with whoever will listen).

See Johanna Cosgrove’s show Iconoclast from May 15-18 at the Basement Theatre as part of the NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo.



