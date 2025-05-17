Brunch is very important. You want to go somewhere public enough to show off your girlfriend, but not too public that your wife finds out. That’s why I recommend Bestie on K Rd. I’ve never actually been but I met the owner at a Halloween party many years ago and she was nice. If you go there and drop my name at the counter they’ll give you 90% off!

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

If you know me then you know I swear by Amano. Everytime I walk past it I think to myself “f**k, this place is expensive”. I love going there though, I take all my dates there. I mean most of my dates. Okay, I took one date there. She worked in finance, which was good because she could help me take out a loan to pay off the bill.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Auckland Airport. Go to the international terminal if you want to see emotional goodbyes. Go to the domestic terminal if you want to see lukewarm hellos. Or take them to the Jetstar terminal if you didn’t get a chance to take them to Spookers. And don’t forget to stop by the gift shop - they have a carousel with free suitcases. Just pick one up and go your merry way!

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Duck Island. I love Duck Island with a capital D. I take all my dates there. I don’t think I’ve ever not taken a girl there. I have an intricate knowledge of all the flavours - I know when they came out, what they taste like, and their entire backstory. But when I’m on a date, I have to pretend it’s my first time. I’ll be like, “White chocolate miso? Huh, I wonder what that tastes like...” Meanwhile, deep down, I already know it’s life-changing.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Red Rabbit Coffee inside Newmarket Westfield. I go there once a week, not because I like coffee but because I am slowly building up the courage to ask out the barista with the fringe. They have a wide variety of coffee beans (two). The owner always asks me which one I want, and I say, “Surprise me”, and we laugh. But the real shock comes when the price pops up on the screen. Regardless, I love the vibe - sipping hot coffee, listening to mall announcements, and watching a ram-raid.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I haven’t had fish & chips since Jacinda was in office, but I’d go to Penny’s in Parnell.

Favourite trail for a hike?

136 Fanshawe St, where I work. You have to climb, like, a bajillion stairs to get to the office.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I love performing at The Classic Comedy Club because I like my crowds difficult. It’s the little things about this ex-porn cinema that make me love it. The wobbly stage. The owner, Scott, always makes me laugh (and question my life choices). The bitter old comics. The bitter new comics. The little tech booth where you can see Finn losing his mind when you go 10 seconds over time. Sharing a laugh with Cam, the bartender, every time he tries charging me full price. The front-of-house girl who reads a book a day and never seems to do any work. The managers, Zeb and Harry, who always let me jump on stage at midnight and act like they’re doing me a favour. I love it all. If you go there and drop my name at the counter, they’ll give you 90% off! To top it off I’m doing my Comedy Festival show there, come check it out.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Bar 101 at 2am. $3 drinks. $5 regret. IYKYK.

