Gotta be Burnt Butter Diner on Rosebank Rd next door to Moana Fresh. Gorgeous colourful food piled up just beautifully on the plate. Their cheese scones are incredibly good ... if you are quick enough to nab one.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Okay, I’m gonna be naughty and say a few. I’ve only ever had takeaways from them but Timmur Nepalese and Indian Cuisine is a place that our friends beg us to get food from when they come to our house. On Dominion Rd, Guilin Rice Noodles is the place I simply must eat from when we return to Auckland from a road trip for some reason (probably the tasty spicy/sour noodles which are so comforting to me). Pici and Amano are for romance and celebrations, and Ponsonby Food Court is perfect for those of us who can never make up our minds.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

An evening picnic at my special spot in Chalmers Reserve overlooking the train tracks and the Waitākere Ranges, where we can gasbag and chat deeply.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

I don’t know how else to say this but if I go out, you bet I’m gonna come home. I’ll finish the night with my book and either a wee dram, or a sleepy tea that I only take one sip of.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Easily the coffee cart run by Mihaela and Daniel at the Avondale Market on Sundays by the Ash St entrance. They’re sandwiched between two ladies who sell plants, and opposite the avocado guys. They’ve been there for about 17 years now I believe, have amazing coffee (and soup for the chilly mornings) and are friends with everyone.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Cambodian Takeaways next to the Hollywood Avondale and my wonderful hairdresser Sandra (from Felice). These guys rule, and on top of having yum food, are just super good vibes. I only ever get a curry roll and a corn fritter most of the time, but they’ve recently got me into Hawaiian burgers big time.

Favourite trail for a hike?

The hike to the Karamatura Falls out in Huia is divine. There’s also a campground out there that you have to cross a river to get to, and options for shorter or longer walks. My partner and I are into camping now, and that is a fav spot for a weekend getaway. Most recently we had a swim in the falls and only afterwards met the eel we were swimming with. But it’s okay, it wasn’t scary! The eel was really cute, serene, and I felt it was a great privilege to meet it. I guess you could call me a big eel-head now.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Not only does the Hollywood Avondale play the best and coolest movies in town, they also put on awesome gigs. I’ve seen Soaked Oats open for Voom, Marlon Williams, and The Beths play there. One of the bigger regrets of my life was not getting tickets to Vieux Farka Touré and that was two years ago now. Basically if it’s at The Hollywood, you’re in for a class act.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Look, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – the Avondale Market is THE BEST place for a bargain. Prices vary but you can count on $1 fresh tofu, you just have to find it. The other day I got five truss tomatoes for $1, 20 eggs for $8, and a blimmin’ nice Backgammon set for $15 ... need I say more?

