Actor Clementine Mills.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor Clémentine Mills takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Narrow Neck Beach (between Belmont and Devonport on the North Shore) is my absolute favourite; if you hang a left and keep walking all the way to the rocks, there’s a beautiful, quiet spot to read and sunbathe and you can always swim, no matter what the tide is doing. When the tide is totally out you can walk round to Cheltenham Beach (which is my close second favourite). I grew up on the Shore and am a firm believer that it has the best beaches in Auckland so even the harbour bridge traffic won’t stop me heading over as often as I can in summer, or for a walk up and around Maungauika to decompress in winter.

Favourite brunch spot?

Kind in Morningside is the best! I’m vegetarian so love that the menu is almost entirely plant-based and they really put thought and care into the dishes. I feel like in too many places the veggie and vegan options are a total afterthought like “here is half an unseasoned aubergine with some cheese on it, Bon Appetit!” Kind is the opposite of that. Last time I went I had a breakfast burrito with scrambled chipotle tofu and an excellent oat flat white. The vibe of the cafe is also really lovely, the presentation is beautiful and I love the kaupapa of the place - it’s run by a community collective and they’re really committed to sustainability and supporting local makers and growers.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Gemmayze Street in Kevin’s Arcade is such a beautiful spot. I love how the arcade changes at night, it’s so bustling and pretty with all the lights on. Gemmayze Street is Lebanese cuisine; it’s such high quality, beautifully presented and there are heaps of veggie options; they also encourage the sharing menu so that removes any choice paralysis and you get to sample all their signature dishes. It’s a great place to start your night before going to a gig or seeing a play, or heading out further down Karangahape for some drinks.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I love to take people up Maungawhau - it’s pretty hard to beat that view and is a great way to introduce people to our sprawling city and give them an idea of the landscape, history and the stories the land holds. It also doubles as a decent workout if you’re climbing up there on a sunny day.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Federal Street Deli is an old favourite for a negroni and a piece of banoffee pie. I like to go there and imagine I’m in New York or Paris or some other city that doesn’t wind down at midnight.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Mezze Bar on Durham Lane is perfect if you’re in the CBD with a few hours up your sleeve. I like to sit there with a coffee and get some work done. The food is delicious too and the staff are so genuine and friendly. It’s a real Auckland institution and I’ve been going there since I was a teenager (I went to high school up the road and would go and study there) so it’s heartening to see it is still thriving after all these years and a pandemic.

Favourite trail for a hike?

The Kitekite Falls Track at Piha is really special. Unfortunately it’s closed at the moment due to storm damage from the cyclone but when it opens up again it is the most beautiful journey up to the top.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Whammy Bar without a doubt! I’ve worked the door and merch stall for a few bands there and it just has the best vibe and staff. I was there very recently to see Jen Cloher - who is so talented and such a great live performer. They had invited a lot of their family and community members who were important to them so the energy in the room was really beautiful and connected. I don’t think you can emulate that sort of feeling in a larger venue, it’s small but mighty.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Savemart in Northcote! A lot of my most worn clothes come from there. My favourite is a terracotta-coloured leather jacket with checkered lining that is straight out of the 80s and I got it for a sweet 7 bucks! The one in New Lynn is incredible too and has a much larger selection but I enjoy the smaller, quieter, humbler Northcote selection for a more chill rummaging experience.

Clémentine Mills stars in the world premiere of ÉMILIE - a high-energy comedy-drama about a remarkable and mostly forgotten scientist, and her great love, Voltaire, playing at Q Theatre from 19-23 September. www.qtheatre.co.nz







