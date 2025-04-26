Bestie in St Kevins Arcade is my go-to, and Coffee Pen in Eden Terrace is close to home and an absolute delight.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Anywhere on K Rd! You really can’t go wrong, we’re lucky enough to have a multitude of global cuisines all on one street. From Italy to Malaysia to Lebanon to Spain, who knew travelling could be so easy!

Favourite spot to start a night out?

Open Late for a drink in the sunny courtyard, and then on to…

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

…Achos for a beer, A Space for a cocktail, Tappo for a wine, then to Goblin for great music and vibes to round off the night.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Obviously, most days start with a cup of joe at Open Coffee, catching up with all our regulars and the local K Rd community. On days off, I love seeing all the other fabulous owner-operators at their spots around the city - so spoilt for choice!

Favourite beach?

As I’m a real city gal, my favourite beach is the new swimming hole in Wynyard Quarter (aka cheeseburger). The council have done a great job at creating an inner city swimming pool for all to enjoy.

Favourite fast-food joint?

Has to be the regal White Lady on K Rd - Scott and Zia make the best burgers and shakes! They’re open very late and their Hawaiian cheeseburger slaps!

Favourite trail for a hike?

I’m not much of a hiker, but I do love hiking through the city. One fav is strolling K Rd, heading through St Kevins Arcade and down into Myers Park. Graham Tipene’s wonderful artwork under the bridge at the bottom of the park speaks to Waihorotiu, the river/awa that still flows under the park and down under Queen St. Once you pass through this artwork you’ll arrive at the Basement Theatre - perfect for a drink and a show!

Favourite venue for a gig?

Most music I see at the brilliant new addition to K Rd, Double Whammy, downstairs in St Kevin’s Arcade. Neck of the Woods also has amazing gigs and dancing. The Powerstation always delivers, and the Hollywood in Avondale is magic too.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

It’s got to be Little Algiers, our next-door neighbour on K Rd. We’ve been neighbours a very long time - Djamel will cook you delicious Algerian eats for the sharpest price in town!

Christy Tennent is the chairwoman of the Karangahape Road Business Association and owner of Open Coffee/Open Late.