Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

My Secret Auckland: Choreographer Lyncia Müller shares her favourite spots in the city

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Choreographer Lyncia Müller is based in Auckland.

Choreographer Lyncia Müller is based in Auckland.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, choreographer Lyncia Müller takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Muriwai beach is the one, not the two! Chef’s kiss views, best exception to touch some grass

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment