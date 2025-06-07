Hill House Cafe, located in Hillsborough — NOM NOM! The yummiest cinnamon bun French toast with Nutella. I mean, those that get it, get it, those that don’t? Don’t. All the biggest sweet tooth hunnies stand up! And the venue? Gorgeous open space to yap.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I am a sucker for Korean spots that have a pinch of *home is where the heart is* and a spoon of *fusion* so Seoul Night on Fort St — ON. It’s also private, on the dimmer side & cosy. No noise control = big katas (laughs) friendly.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

My safe space to turn my brain off from this crazy ride of the creative life = my girlfriend’s house, DUH!

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Unpopular answer: The casino! Open 24/7 — has a bar & live band for those that don’t like to do the tap taping. All in all, a lively experience, luck luck!

Favourite place to get coffee?

Coffee Island located at the Māngere Arts centre — my backyard. Support the locals! They have the cutest selection of cabinet food, but of course, one caramel mochachino with soy is my jam.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Toby’s seafood, Ōtāhuhu. NO NOTES. What’s on the menu?! Fish & chips, ota (raw fish), fried bread, kina, the list goes on. Don’t walk, run!

Favourite trail for a hike?

Kauaeranga Kauri Trail (The Pinnacles) listen Linda listen. It’s a killer, but the several sexy ‘in my healing era’ view points, TAKE MY SWEATY MONEY. There’s an Indiana Jones part of the track where you’ll be grabbing on to a chain & rock climbing. Live on the edge or something like that.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Māngere Arts Centre, by the community, for the community! In the heart of Mangere, this place has BEEN supporting our people and has showcased nothing short of world class art, theatre, concerts, exhibitions etc. They deliver what the people all want!

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Recycled clothing based in Ōtāhuhu. Run by a beautiful Tongan lady, MMT baby! Thrift stores are becoming a hit or miss with their price ranges. So this little big hidden gem for a snatch grab bargain. It reminds me of how second-hand stores used to operate & their prices, eg, a pair of jeans, NZ made, great condition, $6! Need I say more?

Choreographer Lyncia Müller presents KUINI playing as part of DOUBLE BILL at Ngā Tohu o Uenuku, Māngere Arts Centre | South Auckland on Tuesday June 10 and Wednesday, June 11 at 7pm as part of the Pacific Dance Festival. Book at www.eventfinda.co.nz