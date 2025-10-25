Palm Beach Store do great coffee, toasted sandwiches and the most delicious savoury and sweet galettes. We take them down the beach and perch on the rocks, balancing the paper bags on our knees and trying not to get sand in them.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Mexico in Ellerslie. It’s so relaxed, and the food is so easy and casual, but with so many lovely fresh flavours. It’s perfect if you’re with a group who like to try out all sorts of different things – we choose a couple of dishes each and then share them around. And their margaritas are sensational – my favourite is black plum and cinnamon. Fortunately this place is within walking distance of home! It’s also really family-friendly; we’ve been going there with our grandchildren since they were toddlers, and there’s always plenty of options for them.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I love showing off our amazing city – there are so many great spots to take visitors, it’s hard for me to pick! The list includes the Auckland Botanic Gardens – they look just spectacular at this time of year with all the magnolias and cherry blossoms in flower, and the children’s garden is always a lovely place to go if we have kids with us. Cornwall Park is always fantastic – a walk up One Tree Hill for the 360-degree views of the city, followed by an ice cream at the kiosk, or a coffee at one of the cafes. The West Coast beaches are always impressive too – a touch of wildness to show any city-based visitors.

Favourite place to get coffee?

For a grab-and-go, we’re lucky to have Dear Dear in Ellerslie. They do snacks but their main thing is coffee and it’s great. They keep it simple with just a few tables spilling out onto Ladies Mile – but most people just drop in on their way past. But if you find a roast you really like, you can buy the beans there as well.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Charley Farley’s at Ōnetangi is probably our favourite place to eat fish & chips – after a big walk over the hill from Palm Beach (you can probably spot the theme here!), it’s lovely to sit and eat really great fries and look at the ocean. But we probably frequent the humble but excellent Heng Seng in Ellerslie much more often –we’ve been customers there for nigh on 30 years and I imagine they know our order from memory now.

Favourite trail for a hike?

We always do lots of walking on the Te Ara Hura trail when we’re on Waiheke, but in the city our favourites are the Rotary walk that takes you from Panmure bridge, right up the Tamaki estuary to Bramley Reserve. It’s a good distance for a brisk walk, and runs alongside the water the whole way. At the Panmure end, you can see the restored mechanism for the original swinging span bridge.

For a less energetic walk, we often go to Ōrākei Basin – in the early morning, it’s beautifully still and peaceful, and there are different levels of walk – we can just stroll on the grass by the water, or do the extra bush walk to the water-skiing clubrooms, or if we’re feeling really full of the joys, we do the whole circuit around the lovely new bridge from Meadowbank to Ōrākei. And we can grab a coffee afterwards at Ampersand – they allow dogs! Or if it’s later in the day, Brothers at Ōrākei is great for Sunday afternoon beer and burgers.

Favourite venue for a gig?

It’s hard to go past Auckland Town Hall. I’ve been lucky enough to sing there in past years with the University of Auckland Chamber Choir and the APO. It’s a beautiful acoustic to sing in – so resonant. And it’s such a versatile space – I’ve performed in there when it was set up as a cabaret venue as well, and for a special event during one of the Auckland Arts Festivals. And in complete contrast, I was in the audience for Alien Weaponry’s crazy concert between lockdowns in 2020. It’s an iconic venue and it’s still a real catch-your-breath moment to walk out onto that stage.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I think Ellerslie must be the new charity-shop hub of Auckland! Now that the new Dove shop has opened in the old Post Office premises, there are three of them in close proximity, plus a couple of lovely factory shops for well-known clothing brands!

Kate Bell is the co-founder of New Zealand’s largest choir network– All Together Now. On Sunday, November 9, they’re taking to the stage at Auckland’s town hall to raise money for the Auckland City Mission. Tickets available at ticketmaster.co.nz.