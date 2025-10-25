Advertisement
My Secret Auckland: Choir founder Kate Bell shares her favourite spots in the city

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Kate Bell is the co-founder of New Zealand’s largest choir network – All Together Now. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, singer and choir founder Kate Bell takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Palm Beach, Waiheke Island. We are so lucky that we’ve got a little bolthole

