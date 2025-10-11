Avondale Sunday Markets. There’s a stall there that makes homemade tofu and turns it into a breakfast porridge with mushrooms, chilli, and coriander. Amazingly delicious and totally unique.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Onslow, hands down. Glen File (executive chef) is a master. I’ve never had a bad time there – crayfish eclairs and the large-format cuts of meat are unbeatable. Honourable mention: Pici.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Queens. Hard to beat on a good day.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Kemuri Hi Fi. Dark, moody, great music – the perfect place to unwind after a night out.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I live next door to Bea Bea’s in Westmere. A pie and a coffee there is a deadly combo.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Not sure I want to reveal this one, but Cambodia Takeaways in Avondale does the best-value fish burger in Auckland. IYKYK.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Māngere Mountain. Stunning ocean and harbour views back over the Manukau. Plus my mate, the Hāngi Master (Rewi Spraggon), has built custom hāngi pits there you can hire if you want to feed a crowd – such a cool setup.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Tough one, so many. Pusha T at Studio, Wu-Tang at Powerstation, or a packed-out Western Springs on a good day.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Just picked up a brand-new puffer jacket for $100 at Manawa Bay.

And if you’re Shore-based, then the Takapuna Surf Club ticks all the boxes: beach, views, cold beers, and wood-fired pizzas.

Executive chef Maia Atvars co-owns and leads two distinctive restaurants – Takapuna Surf Club on Auckland’s North Shore and Queens Rooftop in the CBD.