To be honest, I’m not much of a brunch guy seeing as that I’m in the kitchen early most days but from what my lads tell me, 21 Grams is a killer spot for brunch. The creamy mushroom on toast with poached eggs is the move if you go there.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Hello Beasty, hands down. Chef Stuart has something special going on down there. First time I ate the prawn dish they have I sat back with a “Whoa”. One of the best bites I’ve had in a long time. With a side of scallion pancakes, it’s a banger. Everything’s meant for sharing so it’s perfect for 3 or 4 people to order a ton of food and just get after it. The food, the music and the energy in the room is spot on.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Well, I have not really had a visitor yet, so this is a tough one. My move would probably be to go to the aquarium followed by a trip to Mount Eden to see the views and sunset while having a few cans and a hacky sack. Afterwards, make a move over to Ponsonby Pool Hall for a couple of games.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

The 24/7 Denny’s is always a good move. Pancakes, bacon and eggs at any time is great but especially after a night out of bar hopping and debauchery, it usually brings you back to base level.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I’m not too much of a stickler about my coffee. I’m perfectly content with a cheap gas station coffee or a French press at home but if I had to name a place it would be Best Ugly Bagels down the road from Miss Lucy’s. Everyone is friendly and genuine down there and you can get a nice coffee and a ripping bagel sandwich.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I’m very particular about my fish ‘n’ chips and, to be honest, I would rather eat the fish ‘n’ chips that we make here at Miss Lucy’s than go anywhere else. The biggest bummer in the world for me is when the outside of the breading looks golden brown but the inside is soggy and doughy. Ruins the whole thing for me. Ours is obnoxiously crispy down to the last bite and I haven’t found anywhere else in town that beats it.

Favourite trail for a hike?

My favourite hike so far has been the one to Kitekite Falls. Not a long hike but the falls are beautiful. Definitely worth going to the top of the falls and following the trail all the way through.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Well, I haven’t been to a show yet but I’m really excited to go and see the Dead Kennedys at the Powerstation on September 16. They’re an old American punk band that I’ve been listening to for a long time and they rip. Come meet me in the pit for a rowdy time.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Junk and Disorderly. Mostly because the name makes me laugh.

DeMoss Stumbo is the head chef at Miss Lucy’s Auckland.