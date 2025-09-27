Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

My Secret Auckland: Chef DeMoss Stumbo shares his favourite spots in the city

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

DeMoss Stumbo is the Head Chef at Miss Lucy’s Auckland. Photo / Supplied

DeMoss Stumbo is the Head Chef at Miss Lucy’s Auckland. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Auckland-based Tennessee-raised DeMoss Stumbo, Head Chef at Miss Lucy’s Auckland, takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

My favourite beach that I’ve been to so far is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save