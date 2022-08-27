Broadcaster Brodie Kane. Photo / File

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, broadcaster Brodie Kane tells us all about her favourite place to go for brunch, her favourite hiking spot and the place in Auckland that she says is the "closest to heaven" she'll ever get.

Favourite beach?

I'd have to say Piha. It's so rugged and relentless and angry yet absolutely stunning and mesmerising at the same time.

Favourite brunch spot?

Patch, Odettes and The Candy Shop. There are so many more, but they were the first out of my brain.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Sitting at Prego with a gin martini and the duck risotto is the closest to heaven I'll ever get.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Going for a walk up North Head is pretty fantastic. Or a trip over to Waiheke Island.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Finish one? I don't even know where you go these days to start one! So I'll say a kebab shop on K Rd at the end of the night is always a good idea...Ha!

Favourite place to get coffee from?

I don't drink coffee but my local dairy always has good stocks of V Pure.

Favourite fish and chips shop

I can't remember the last time I had fish and chips in Auckland, so I'd be keen to hear some tips from someone else.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I'm about to start training for the Kepler Challenge, so I'm actually on the hunt for some decent day hikes. I do love Long Bay though, it's so stunning up there.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Western Springs and Mt Smart Stadium have hosted some of my most memorable shows. Nothing beats a big stonking open-air stadium concert.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

A bargain? In Auckland? In 2022? Haha.