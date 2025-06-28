Favourite brunch spot?

Is it cheating to say my house in Helensville? Pastoral outlook, Herald crossword, plus I do a pretty mean breakfast salsa.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Satya in Ponsonby is always a great place for tasty times with a group. Relaxed vibes, righteous value!

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

The Liberty Brewery Taproom in Helensville offers realistic views of the carpark and Warehouse building supplies store. They also do great beer and burgers, plus that’s usually where I’ll find my crew on a Friday evening.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Sheesh, I have to admit I’m a little out of touch with the late night scene. I will probably just wander around St Kevin’s Arcade until somebody makes a decision on my behalf.

Favourite place to get coffee?

That would have to be Open coffee on Karangahape Rd. Guaranteed a warm welcome from owner/operator Christy. Also they are now open late Thursday/Friday so next time I’m at a late night loss I’ll amble up there!

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Helensville Fisheries. Right across the road from the famous Kaipara Tavern.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Not a trail in the traditional sense, but I enjoy a regular hike along K Rd, mostly as an anthropological exercise.

Favourite venue for a gig?

As a punter it would have to be the Powerstation. Unprecedented proximity from just about every corner of the venue.

As a ukulele player I would choose somewhere a little more intimate, like Lopdell House theatre in Titirangi.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Helensville Zero Waste is a veritable wonderland of recycled and antique goodies. I have furnished my home, adorned my body and broadened my mind with items purchased there.

Ben Collier’s catchy new kids’ track Max the Musical Mosquito is available now on all streaming platforms.