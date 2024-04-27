Adriana Ferdian is the owner of Bali Nights in Williamson Ave, Ponsonby, one of the 65-plus venues participating in this year’s bar and restaurant festival Eat Drink Love Ponsonby, from May 1-28. Photo / Supplied

Adriana Ferdian is the owner of Bali Nights in Williamson Ave, Ponsonby, one of the 65-plus venues participating in this year’s bar and restaurant festival Eat Drink Love Ponsonby, from May 1-28. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Ponsonby restaurant owner Adriana Ferdian takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Not secret, but with a toddler and a tweenager in tow, I’d always go to Ōrewa Beach. It’s so good for kids, with plenty of food places, grassy areas, easy parking, and a long stretch of flat beach with not too many shells to annoy little toes. Come at low tide for a chill dip in the ocean. End the day at the playground with fish and chips and beers.

Favourite brunch spot?

Growing up in Indonesia, my idea of a big breakfast is sitting around a huge table with family and sharing copious amounts of dim sum. We love Sun World in Newmarket for its wholesome, unpretentious vibe, and of course for its delicious baskets of steaming har gao and chicken feet.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I’d be lying if I didn’t say Bali Nights in Ponsonby, and not only because I own it, hehe, but it’s actually a good starting point for a night out — super-easy parking, we’re BYO so we’d usually pick up some beautiful NZ wines or fun RTDs beforehand, and depending on how hungry you are, but you can easily opt for a huge meal or just nibble on some tapas. I have to say I’m pretty proud of the vibe we created — it’s giving buzzy nights on the streets of Bali, eating skewers and fried noodles, making friends with the table next to you.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

On a gorgeous sunny Auckland day, you can’t beat a walk down Westhaven Marina. Start at the base of the Harbour Bridge, walk your way along the water towards Wynyard Quarter, stop by Mibo for some croissants, and eat it slowly with a coffee as you head back.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Gogo Music Cafe on Dominion Rd is a classic late-night spot for when your show is done, but you’re not quite ready to call an Uber home. Hit Gogo’s for abundant skewers, Tsingtao beer towers, and Chinese buns that you use to mop up the remnants of the sauce from the cucumber salad. If you know, you know. If you’re still keen to go out after that, there’s a karaoke place right across the road.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Shout-out to Manis Bakery in Ponsonby, an Indonesian-owned coffee shop peddling delicious coffees and fusion pastries that are to die for. Gorgeous interiors to sit and people-watch, or get takeaways and eat it across the road at Western Park.

Favourite fish and chip shop?

The absolute GOAT of fish ‘n’ chips, I would have to say, is Tipene’s Takeaway in Morningside. Our friendly neighbourhood fish and chips shop is just down the road from where I live, so super-convenient and absolutely delicious — get the crumbed snapper with extra tartare.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I‘m honestly not a hiking person, but love a good walk in the park, and One Tree Hill is the place for it. Lush trees and rolling hills are perfect for burning off big toddler energy. Walk up to the cow enclosure and watch the cows graze up close.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Ponsonby Social Club is small compared to other venues, but hosts some of the funnest nights out (look out for old-school hip-hop nights or their chill Sunday sessions).

Favourite place to find a bargain?

My tweenager loves thrifting and K Road is the place to go. Head over for a day of shopping and scour vintage shops like Smoove and Vixen, get a spicy mie goreng from Java for lunch, and then finish off with some Bangkok rolled icecream at the food courts. Perfect day achieved.

Adriana Ferdian is the owner of Bali Nights in Williamson Ave, Ponsonby, one of the 65-plus venues participating in this year’s bar and restaurant festival Eat Drink Love Ponsonby, from May 1-28.



