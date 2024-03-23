Conceptual artist Zac Langdon-Pole. Photo / Chris Traill

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Tāmaki-Makaurau based artist Zac Langdon-Pole takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

I’d have to say Te Henga (Bethells Beach) on the west coast is an all-time favourite. It’s always a real blast of the senses. You’d never imagine as a stranger to this land that with an easy 40-minute drive from the city you could be in a place so otherworldly, rugged and mythic. You’ve got three options to suit your mood, the main beach being a wide open rush of the elements, Te Awakauwahaia / O’Neill Bay for a more secluded day where you often have the beach to yourself, or a trek across the surreal dunes to the totally serene Lake Wainamu. Bonus points are for the dunes at Lake Wainamu being the former film sets of the 1990′s TV classics such as Xena Warrior Princess and Power Rangers.

Favourite brunch spot?

Seabreeze in Westmere. The owner and hospitality extraordinaire, Brodie McDonald, is a longtime friend. We met in J1 at the age of 5 and have been part of each other’s lives since. The menu is a riveting twist on the classics, with never a dull moment and always popping with flavour. But more than the food is the experience of being expertly hosted with ease and a literal sea breeze.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Pici in St. Kevins Arcade is effortless, fast and chic. It’s the perfect place for no-nonsense, flavourful Italian in an intimate setting. But if I was in a more celebratory mood, I love Omni on Dominion Rd. With an elegant open kitchen layout, they serve exquisite yakitori. It’s like Olympic gymnastics for your tastebuds. Big ups for maître d’ and restaurant co-owner Jaime Yeon always serves up delicious cocktails too.

Favourite place to take a visitor?

Before the end of March, I’d say you can’t miss a trip to Waiheke Island to visit the 2024 exhibition of Sculpture on the Gulf. Shameless self-promotion aside (I have a work in the show), it’s a fabulous and easy day trip from the downtown ferry. With stunning views across the Waitemata, the 2024 edition is packed with truly great works by some of NZ’s leading artists.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

For better or worse, Charlie’s Bar on K Rd. is probably where I’ve ended up most often. As an open mic karaoke bar, it’s been an iconic mainstay of the strip since I was a wee sprat. Whether you’re down and out (of it) or at the top of your game, Charlie’s will level the playing field and have everyone arm in arms regardless.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I’m a creature of convenience but lucky enough to have Florets near my studio. It’s mostly take-out for me, but they’ve got a nice dining area upstairs, and if you’re so inclined, grab a loaf of beautifully baked bread (their mainstay).

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I haven’t been for a while but in my student days, John Dory’s on Jervois Rd was a great lo-fi ritual. Grab a few drinks from the office next door and walk down to Sentinel Beach at sundown and you’ve got yourself a cheap and cheerful way to end the day.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I’m not a huge hiker and this one is pretty easy but the Maukatia Gannet Track from Muriwai is special. Maukatia / Gannet Rock is where these giant seabirds nest and raise their young. As a side note, I was always quite taken with McCahon’s “Jump” series from the 70s that were painted there. The series studies the moment in which a fledgling tākapu / Gannet must leap from the cliff to take their first flight (some of whom don’t make it). The setting is dramatic, rich with history and the perfect place to witness beings much more graceful than us.

Favourite venue for a gig?

In my teenage years, The Kings Arms and The St. James were such great venues. While The Kings Arms is long gone (RIP), perhaps we’ll see a comeback of the St. James sometime soon? Otherwise, The Civic Theatre has served up some pretty special evenings over the years. While not a gig per se, I have fond memories of seeing Lars von Trier’s Melancholia there in 2011. Nothing quite captures the out-of-body experience I had post the film: passing by the theatre’s 1920s decorative Buddhas and faux Abyssinian Panthers, spilling out on to Queen Street where everyone speechlessly looked at each other with the expressions, “wtf just happened?”

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Save Mart in New Lynn does me pretty well for an annual top-up of old man’s pants and shirts. I still have the high school ball suit I scored there for $5 in 2005. While thrifting isn’t quite what it used to be price-wise, Save Mart still offers up a plethora of reliable gems.

Zac Langdon-Pole is one of the artists featured in this year’s Perpetual Guardian Sculpture on the Gulf which will be open to visitors until April 1.



