I was a huge fan of the Onehunga Cafe, which sadly closed recently, but my all-time favourite is Dear Jane in Mt Albert. Great coffee, great menu, and a lovely little outdoor space out the back.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Anywhere on Dominion Rd really, there’s so much choice. My faves around there are Belly Worship, Kiss Kiss, and Maruten Ramen.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I’ll be the millionth person to say this, but Tanuki’s Cave is always a winner.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Bar Martin in Mt Albert – a truly epic selection of wines, and Rueben and the team look after everyone so well. Get the pate!

Favourite place to get coffee?

Iti Cafe in Onehunga. Great coffee, plus they put a little chili in their cheese scones, which are delicious.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Tipene’s in Kingsland is a favourite in our household. My husband loves their mushy peas.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I haven’t actually managed to get out to too many trails but I love heading up one of the peaks if the fancy takes me. Finally went up Maungakiekie/One Tree Hill the other day and the view is gorgeous.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Definitely Q Theatre. They have such a great range of shows, from theatre and comedy to dance, and of all different scales too. Big fan.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I found an amazing jumpsuit at Tatty’s, orange corduroy – how could I say no?

Acushla-Tara Kupe stars in multi-award-winning drama series The Gone, which is returning for a second season on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ on Tuesday, February 25.