Tessa Rao performs in Indian Ink Theatre Company’s Dirty Work at Q Theatre from June 16 to July 2. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actress Tessa Rao takes us on a tour of her top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

I came across this spot unexpectedly and it will forever have a special place in my heart: Bethells Beach (Te Henga). Until a few years ago, I didn’t even know of its existence, but filming a TV show found me lucky enough to shoot in many different parts of the land, including its beach. The windy roads lead out into what feels like a different world and I would almost forget I was still less than an hour from the city. A quiet morning in Te Henga, the water still and sand seemingly untouched, allowed me to leave that world behind for a peaceful moment. Plus, I also got to fight bad guys on that sand, so it’s fair to say the place holds a variety of memories and a lot of nostalgia. It’s also quick and easy to go from the beach to exploring the forest or sliding down a massive dune. The whole place feels like a big playground to me, with little cell service and no other option but to enjoy being present in nature.

Favourite brunch spot?

I am a big fan of exploring new places for brunch, so I definitely like to switch it up. I tend to gravitate towards a good eggs Benny but if in the right mood, I can absolutely destroy a chicken and waffles. A brunch spot that really sticks out to me is Biskit Cafe in Parnell. I was introduced by a cast mate and his family, who lived close by and became instant regulars, posting their obsession weekly. The first time I saw photos I knew I had to a) know where it was and b) get an invite. They have a bunch of delicious things on the menu, the presentation is always incredible and the coffee is great. The team are also super friendly and always make us feel really welcome.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

My favourite food of all time is pizza, so if I can rope the team into a pizza night, you best believe I’ll be getting at least a half-metre margherita from Toto Pizza (yes that’s right, pizzas by the metre) and will be feeling very excited about leftovers the next day. However, I also have to mention an amazing restaurant in the city: Tony’s Steakhouse. It’s a little more sit-down, the food is delicious and there is something on the menu for everyone. The restaurant is run by an amazing dude and actor, Kelson Henderson, whom I absolutely adore - his energy is so positive and fun and I really think you feel that in the establishment too. No matter how many times I go, there’s always more to discover, from the walls to the menu - you’ll know exactly what I mean when you get there. Definitely a go-to, and not just because I’m biased, I promise.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

This is hard to answer because I always want visitors to see as many places as possible. However, when there’s time, a trip to Waiheke Island is always a treat - I love wine tasting and there are so many different incredible spots to eat. I’ll also never say no to driving out to Mission Bay for a picnic/drink overlooking the water, a less pricey and lengthy alternative with its own undeniable charm and delicious eats. No matter what, I want to make sure they see the land and try the food so as long as that’s ticked off, I feel happy with our choices.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

If it’s not in bed, taking my makeup off, with Uber Eats on the way, I definitely feel like New Flavour is a tried and true classic that never disappoints. It’s essentially also like late-night dinner and a show with the array of people wandering in, in desperate search of dumplings or a pancake - and there’s no hiding it, you’re part of the show too. Big shout out to all of the staff there (and quite honestly anyone working late-night hospitality) for dealing with people’s shenanigans and serving us those much-needed meals.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Another really hard one to narrow down. I am a big coffee girl, and there is truly so much good coffee around, but one I went to recently that I keep wanting to go back to is Altezano Coffee. It’s on a side road off Mt Eden Rd, they have super delicious coffee and great conversation.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I feel like most fish-and-chip shops are generally pretty top-notch here, so much so that I think it’s a safe bet to search for one near where you want to go and find something great - and that’s typically exactly what I do. However, when I lived in Sandringham for a while, I really enjoyed going to The Fish and Chip Shop, it was super close and I always had a great experience there.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I haven’t actually done any proper hikes in Auckland yet, only in other parts of the country, so I’d love some recommendations myself. For a slightly alternate answer, the trail up to Lion Rock, overlooking Piha Beach is pretty incredible. I don’t know if I’d call it a hike; the walk up Lion Rock itself is pretty steep but I wouldn’t say it’s super hard, and it’s not a long walk at all. But the view is gorgeous, and you still feel like you’ve climbed a mountain after because, well, you kinda have.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Though I do also love an intimate setting for a gig, of which Auckland has some absolute treasures, I think there’s a rush to a massive crowd that I’m really attracted to. It’s always been a bit of a dream of mine to play to crowds that size, which probably has something to do with it - watching an artist experience that rush in real-time and feeling it in the crowd. If we’re talking about a big venue then I would have to say Eden Park, with nostalgia likely playing a part. I lived within walking distance for a good chunk of time and there was something really cool and exciting about the walk to and from a gig. I am also rather fond of Six60, to say the least, and it’s been really special to get to see them perform there. Add to that the number of other memories I have at Eden Park, both as a patron and on the job, and I find myself with a lot of love for those grounds.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I’m going to be honest - I am nowhere near as good at op shopping as I would like to be. I think it’s such an incredible skill to be able to find the hidden gems, so a while ago I enlisted the help of some expert op shoppers in my life to teach me their ways. In that journey, the place I seem to keep going back to is the Savemart in New Lynn. I’ve found some really cool pieces in there, often very unexpectedly (girls: go to the men’s shirt section, you are welcome in advance, pls leave something for me). The place feels massive but somehow doesn’t feel overwhelming to me, and there is heaps of free parking - which I’m never mad about.

See Tessa Rao perform in Indian Ink Theatre Company’s Dirty Work at Q Theatre from June 16-July 2 before heading to Nelson, Christchurch, Wellington and Tauranga. More info here.



