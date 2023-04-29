Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

My Secret Auckland: Actress Tessa Rao on her favourite spots around the city

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Tessa Rao performs in Indian Ink Theatre Company’s Dirty Work at Q Theatre from June 16 to July 2. Photo / Supplied

Tessa Rao performs in Indian Ink Theatre Company’s Dirty Work at Q Theatre from June 16 to July 2. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actress Tessa Rao takes us on a tour of her top places in the city.

Favourite

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment