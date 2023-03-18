Teresa Wojtowicz performs in Wicked The Musical, on at SkyCity Theatre from March 30-April 22. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actress Teresa Wojtowicz takes us on a tour of her top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

Tāwharanui has to take out the top spot. The drive down to the shore presents stunning views. The white sand and a pōhutukawa-lined shore make for a beautiful swimming spot. There are also some stunning walks up the headland if you’re that way inclined.

Favourite brunch spot?

The most recent addition to the list is Cornwall Park Cafe. They serve a top-notch eggs bene that never disappoints. A walk around the beautiful park loop afterwards is great for spotting cows, dogs, sheep and archery - whatever you’re into.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Tanuki’s Cave. The best yakitori and kushiage bar. This is my go-to before concerts in the city. It can be a little hard to find on your first visit but once you’re in, you’ll never look back. They serve beautiful yakitori on bamboo skewers and have a wide selection of sake. They don’t take bookings but it’s a fantastic excuse to get down Queen St for a walk or see what’s happening in Aotea Square while you wait.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

The Comedy Club on Queen St - sit near the front and see if they can really handle the best comedy that Auckland has to offer.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

The Churchill - can’t beat a gin with a rooftop view.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Ampersand Eatery followed by a walk around Ōrākei basin. Throw in a Moustache cookie while you’re at it.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

The Fishmonger Seafood Delicatessen in St Heliers - take them up to Glover Park for a sunset overlooking Browns Island and Rangitoto.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Dare I say it - Comans Track. Cardio workout with beautiful views. Be sure to take a group of people - just to be safe.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I’m not much of a gigger - but I love a good play and ASB Waterfront Theatre never disappoints. Auckland Theatre Company put on the most compelling plays - you’re always in for an entertaining night out. This area of the city is also really pretty for a late evening walk.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

The people of Auckland really come to the table on Facebook Marketplace. You have to be looking in the right place at the right time but I have found some absolute gems on there.

Teresa Wojtowicz performs in Wicked The Musical, on at SkyCity Theatre from March 30-April 22 https://wickedauckland.co.nz/



