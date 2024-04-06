Jessica Grace-Smith stars in Testify on TVNZ. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actress Jessica Grace Smith takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Piha is so beautiful and dramatic. (And the beaches closer to town have had some pretty gross sewage issues this summer.)

Favourite brunch spot?

Honey Bones in Grey Lynn, get the Turkish Eggs.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Gemmayze Street is SO DELISH. I also will try anywhere on The Realness website — they only list owner-operated restaurants, and restaurants that have the owners so closely involved in the running of the place leads to a very thoughtful, unique and wonderful experience.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

We had some friends over from the UK recently and we took a mini break up to Leigh! Vineyards, the brewery, the sawmill — great coffee and fish & chips — we stayed 5 mins walk from the beach, it was awesome.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

This is going to age me. Grand Central.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Neil Cafe, Te Atatū Peninsula — our local.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Fish Smith in Herne Bay.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Mercer Bay Loop Track — stunning views.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Ben and I recently saw The National at Spark Arena: it was a religious experience.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Second-hand shops on K Road for an in-person shop. There is no real excuse for consuming the horrific fast fashion that exists now — even if you prefer shopping online, hit up FB marketplace or TradeMe, you’ll find loads of awesome stuff.

Jessica Grace Smith stars in Testify, TVNZ’s brand-new local drama series. Testify premieres Monday, April 8, at 8.30pm on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+, and continues Tuesday.



