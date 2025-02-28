I love trying out new brunch spots, but I’m a sucker for somewhere that hits the spot every time, somewhere reliable. That’s why Burnt Butter in Avondale is my favourite (at least, for now). It has a diverse menu that caters to a wide range of tastes, not to mention diets, and if you’re not in the mood for something big, their scones are **chef’s kiss**. The mega drawcard, though, is the bottomless filter coffee. Nothing quite like five cups of caffeine to get you pumped for a Saturday pottering around at home. Just like me after my bottomless coffee, the cafe is always humming - and occasionally chaotic – so get there early to get a good, quiet spot.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

This is an easy one – Uncle Man’s. There’s a few of them, but the Karangahape Rd restaurant has the best atmosphere. They do authentic Malaysian cuisine, just like on the streets of Malaysia, which is where I’m from. I go there for one thing, and one thing only: the roti canai (chan-ai). Truly scrumdidilyumptious. It’s made properly, like they do in Malaysia, with crispy layers that make the perfect companion to a delicious chicken curry. There’s no way roti like that is from the freezer; they make it like my grandma did, from scratch and by hand. Even just thinking about it makes me hungry.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Kelly Tarlton’s would be my answer to this one, and for the most selfish reason! Taking a visitor would be just an excuse for me to go again. It’s not because I think it’s particularly spectacular for your average visitor to Auckland. There’s aquariums everywhere you go. But, there’s not this aquarium. Kelly Tarlton’s is a place I’ve loved since I was a kid, and it remains my favourite place in the whole world. I am fascinated by aquatic animals and am curious about what it might feel like to move in a multidimensional space, less restricted by gravity. In fact, as a child, I actually wanted to be a marine biologist. Today, the place remains precious to me and full of nostalgia. This is even though they removed the snow machine, which used to be in the rotating ice tunnel.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Haddad’s in Te Atatū is primo after a night out. As with all good late-night joints, it stays open until 2am (at least), and serves the neighbourhood’s night owls and partygoers. It provides large hot chips, the height of my forearm, which are like a warm hug when you are drunk and your stomach needs some soothing. I grew up on the Peninsula, not too far away from Haddad’s, and I would walk over, order my gargantuan hot chips, and meander home, ready for a cosy nighttime snack.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Cazador on Dominion Rd is my favourite place for coffee. I used to live next door, and I would pop over almost every morning for my daily caffeine fix. I became such a regular that the baristas knew me by name, and I them, some of whom I now count among my friends. The staff never failed to share a friendly smile with me, and it’s a wonderful feeling to be seen and known by a local enterprise. Not to mention, they have top-tier pies, in rich, gamey, and creative flavours. Worth a visit, in my opinion.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

That’s a tough one, because my favourite one no longer exists. There was this place known as Hooked on Fish in Te Atatū Peninsula, across the road from the library, but it has been replaced by a fried chicken shop – and don’t get me wrong, the chicken is still quite tasty, but it’s not quite fish and chips. A close second, and something still open (thankfully), is the Chip Shop in Royal Oak. Their chips are crisped to perfection and the fish is light and tasty. What’s more, they also do kūmara fries, which means my nightshade-free friends can join me for a feed.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Mercer Loop is the best spot for a hike, in my opinion. It’s out in West Auckland (West is best), and is now fairly well-known, not because of the track itself, but because it hosts a secret trail down to the beach below. At one point in the track, you veer right, and suddenly you’re clambering down a steep cliff covered in windswept scrub, navigating rocks, ropes, and loose rubble. Despite the risk, it is absolutely worth it. If you go on a moody day, the place seems to hold your feelings for you. I once went there and lamented a past relationship, letting myself be buffeted by the cleansing West Coast wind. There’s also a cave that you can enter, with one branch that leads out to the ocean, bringing with the symphony of crashing waves, and another branch that opens out into a large atrium with a hole in the ceiling letting the sun through.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I’m not really one to go to gigs, but of the handful of gigs I’ve been to, my favourite was probably Spark Arena. The space has thousands of chairs lining its sides, which offer welcome respite from the pressure and chaos of the mosh pit, without sacrificing a view of the stage.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Bunnings Mt Roskill. I enjoy doing fixer-up jobs around the house and Bunnings has all that I need. Plus, you know what they say – if you can find a lower price, they will beat it by 15%. Is there a sweeter deal?

See Ravikanth Gurunathan in Auckland Theatre Company’s a mixtape for maladies from 4 – 23 March at ASB Waterfront Theatre https://www.atc.co.nz/whats-on/2025-season/a-mixtape-for-maladies











