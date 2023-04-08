Chye-Ling Huang is a puppeteer in Tim Bray Theatre company’s The Lighthouse Keeper's Lunch. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Chinese-Kiwi actor, writer and director Chye-Ling Huang takes us on a tour of her top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

Sentinel Bay; it’s tiny but close enough to where I’m often working that I can grab a coffee and some baked goods and nip down for a 20-minute reset.

Favourite brunch spot?

Crave in Morningside. I’m there way too much. Spacious, community focussed, there’s always a seat, the food comes out so fast, and it’s an awesome spot to park up and work from.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Satya Chai Lounge - they have two spots on K Rd or in Sandringham and do excellent small sharing plates - vege dumpling manchurian and the paneer 555 are my favs. They also do a dirty (or clean) chai from scratch, which is gorg. GoGo Music Cafe on Dom Rd is smoky, loud and awesome for sharing anything you can slide on to a skewer, street food style with a few cold ones. Both places are unpretentious and delicious.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Khu Khu in Ponsonby, incredible vegan “meats”, super tasty, awesome service.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

A drink at Deadshot in Ponsonby where it’s nice and dark, or some kai or bubble tea on Dom Rd.

Favourite place to get coffee?

So tough. Honey Bones (Grey Lynn), Mibo (Mt Eden). Special shout to Gray’s holding the fort for coffee on Dom Rd and Dreamers (Remuera), which is like visiting your grandma’s garden, they also do some epic toasted sandwiches.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I’m a vegetarian - for fool-proof takeout, I’ll head to My Kitchen (Dom Rd) or Uncle Man’s (K Rd).

Favourite trail for a hike?

A walk up Mt Eden with a coffee is a good amount of hiking for me. I’d grab it from Rad and make my way up.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Powerstation; King Princess, Chet Faker and Tove Lo up close and personal, so good. Basement Theatre for some experimental and often mind-blowing work from local talent.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

A small cluster of op shops at the top of Dom Rd, and Geoff’s Emporium a bit further down.

Chye-Ling Huang is a puppeteer in Tim Bray Theatre company’s The Lighthouse Keeper’s Lunch. The show is on at The PumpHouse Theatre in Takapuna from April 1 to April 22, then at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau from April 26 to 29 and at the Māngere Arts Centre Ngā Tohu o Uenuku from May 2 to May 6. Tickets available through www.timbray.org.nz.



