Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

My Secret Auckland: Actor Cassandra Woodhouse shares her favourite spots in the city

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Actor Cassandra Woodhouse is performing in Prima Facie at The PumpHouse Theatre. Photo / Supplied

Actor Cassandra Woodhouse is performing in Prima Facie at The PumpHouse Theatre. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor Cassandra Woodhouse takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Takapuna. So central but swimming off the rocks around the Takapuna to Milford walk feels like you could be on the coast of Italy!

Favourite brunch spot?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bambina on Ponsonby Rd. Their breakfast salad is delicious.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Prego on Ponsonby Rd. Iconic for a reason as most places are. I actually got married there so am known as the Prego bride.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Takapuna to Milford walk around the ocean is stunning with its views over Rangitoto. A swim off the rocks along the way and an ice cream at Takapuna Beach cafe is a must.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

My nights out usually always follow a performance so a drink at the theatre with audiences and the venue staff is my favourite. Or home for gin and a debrief with the family.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Mimosa in Takapuna does the best almond milk latte. If you like it sweet, they do a very nice maple syrup latte.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Not a fish ‘n’ chips fan but my favourite casual dinner spot/takeaways would be Ponsonby Food Court.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Shakespear Regional Park. I grew up out there so love taking my daughter out there for a hike and a swim.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The PumpHouse Theatre. An easy walk after dinner and a swim in Takapuna to a show and sunset on stunning Lake Pupuke.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Everlasting, 52 Richardson Rd. Their ethos and support for women has all my support. And Designer Wardrobe, if I’m looking for something specific, I always seem to find it there.

See Cassandra Woodhouse in Prima Facie, playing at The PumpHouse Theatre from June 15-21, 2025. See full tour dates and details at https://www.nztheatrecompany.com/

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment