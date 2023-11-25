What will the TV News’ desks look like in 2024? Photo / Instagram, @breakfaston1

What will the TV News’ desks look like in 2024? Photo / Instagram, @breakfaston1

What will the TV news desks look like in 2024, and who will or won’t be back in the New Year and when the news shows return?

This week, Matty McLean announced he was changing things up next year, leaving TVNZ’s Breakfast show with a move to radio, where he’ll be hosting The Hits Drive show with Polly “PJ” Harding.

Earlier this month, veteran broadcaster Carol Hirschfeld was due to start her new role as executive producer of Breakfast but was silent on what lay ahead for the show next year.

Are they replacing McLean? Are they going to a two-person hosting format like their competition AM? What else is changing? we asked.

A spokesperson for TVNZ told Spy that TVNZ was sad to see such a well-loved member of the team leave, but they’re excited to see what Matty achieves with his new Hits whānau. “Matty will finish up the year with Breakfast and plans for Breakfast 2024 will be announced in the new year.”

Matty McLean will be hosting The Hits Drive show with Polly "PJ" Harding. Photo / Instagram, @pjdeejay

One leading media commentator told Spy that they wondered if TVNZ might just keep three hosts for Breakfast — citing the costs and perception of a fourth presenter, when there is so much cost-cutting going on within the industry, as not being a great look.

Over at Three, it is understood Warner Bros. Discovery have postponed announcements for 2024 so they can get their news shows’ announcements ready.

Respected broadcaster Bernadine Oliver-Kirby has been off the air, taking a break for more than a year as she recovers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Nicky Styris has filled in for Oliver-Kirby, reading the news on Three’s AM show for most of 2023.

Spy is told Oliver-Kirby was in meetings recently with Three, but an announcement on her return is yet to be made.

Oliver-Kirby was said to be in meetings with Three, but an announcement on her return is yet to be made. Photo / Instagram, @bernadineok_nz

Also up in the air is what may replace The Project at 7pm. Warner Bros. Discovery axed the show last month, and NZ Herald’s Media Insider, Shayne Currie, reported it was understood that a hefty international fee was paid for the use of the show’s brand, and the axing gave the business a less-expensive 7pm show.

Currie reported industry insiders thought Paddy Gower’s new show, Paddy Gower Has Issues, may be a format being considered; or a more news-focused show, featuring Newshub Nation’s Rebecca Wright might be a go, or a combination of both.

In serious news times, a combination of Gower and Wright would be a tour de force up against Seven Sharp’s Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells. TVNZ confirmed its 2024 schedule last week and shared the news that Seven Sharp would return next year.

Gower signed off the last episode of his new show last week telling viewers he would see them next year. At a recent social event, Wright told Spy, in regard to hosting the 7pm slot, that it was early days.

A Warner Bros. Discovery representative told Spy they had nothing further to update on Three’s news talent, but the 2024 season reveal will be going out next Monday, December 4.

At a press conference on Wednesday, New Zealand’s prime minister-elect, Christopher Luxon, doubled down on his call to shorten the Parliamentary close-down period over the summer. Luxon told 1News deputy political editor Maiki Sherman to enjoy her holiday and said it would be a short one.

We inquired if TVNZ and Three News shows, including mornings, 7pm and their political shows Q+A and Newshub Nation would be shortening their summer breaks to keep in line with Luxon’s vision.

Will political shows like Newshub Nation shorten their summer breaks to keep in line with Luxon’s vision? Photo / Instagram, @newshubnationnz

A spokesperson for TVNZ said its news and current affairs formats would return across January and February, but 1News and 1News.co.nz would continue to bring viewers the latest news and stories.

This year, both morning shows started in the fourth week of January, while The Project got momentum moving, starting a full week ahead of Seven Sharp.

A Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson was able to give Spy the date of AM returning: Monday, January 22.