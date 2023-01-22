AM hosts share an update on Bernadine Oliver-Kerby as the broadcaster remains off-air due to her health. Video / AM

The AM show has given an update on presenter Bernadine Oliver-Kerby’s health battle.

Last year the popular television presenter took extended leave from the AM show as it was revealed she was suffering from Bell’s palsy, a condition which causes facial paralysis. According to newshub, Oliver-Kerby has since been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which displays similar symptoms to Bell’s palsy.

This morning Oliver-Kerby’s co-hosts shared an update on their colleague’s condition.

Ryan Bridge told viewers: “She’s making great progress. She is missing you all, she sent us a text to say that, but she also has a little more resting to do.”

And Melissa Chan-Green added: “We’re really looking forward to having Bern back with us soon.”

Late last week a Discovery Warner Bros. spokesperson told the Herald Oliver-Kerby was still recovering from the condition which struck her in October, with treatment at Auckland Hospital.

“Bernadine is still taking time to recover,” the spokesperson said.

Last year, following a noticeable period of absence, Oliver-Kerby’s co-hosts revealed what had happened.

“You may have noticed that our lovely Bernadine has been absent from the show for a while now. Bern is going to be taking an extended period of sick leave after experiencing facial paralysis on one side of her face due to Bell’s palsy,” said Chan-Green of the condition which affects two to three people per 10,000.

Bernadine Oliver-Kerby experienced facial paralysis and was diagnosed with Bell's palsy. Photo / Instagram

Bridge continued: “Bernadine can’t wait to reunite with the team, with us and with you at home, the AM viewers and with the rest of the recovery now her main priority.”

Bridge also noted that Oliver-Kerby was extremely grateful to the staff at Auckland Hospital who “took such great care of her”.

Chan-Green later extended her thanks from the AM team “for taking such good care of our friend”.

The duo went on to reveal how strange it was to read the prepared statement when it was about someone so close to them.

Then Bridge appeared to go off script to share the team’s best wishes for the stalwart presenter.

“Bern, we love you, you know we do. You’re an incredible presence on this programme. We love your wit, we love your humour, we miss you. We look forward to seeing you back as soon as you can.”

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Made famous after pop star Justin Bieber was diagnosed with the condition, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a complication of the shingles virus.

Often signalled by a painful rash around the ear, mouth or on the face, it occurs when the virus affects a particular nerve in the head and causes facial weakness or paralysis.

The condition can take weeks and sometimes months to clear.

Meanwhile, Bell’s palsy, also known as facial palsy, is the sudden onset of paralysis of one of the facial nerves.

Southern Cross NZ describes the symptoms as being “muscle weakness on one side of the face, causing the face to droop”.

“Bell’s palsy can affect anyone. Its annual incidence is 2 to 3 people per 10,000 of the population, and this is thought to be similar across all ethnic groups and between men and women. Pregnant women and people with diabetes have an increased risk.”

If you think you might be suffering from Bell’s palsy you should urgently seek help from your healthcare provider.