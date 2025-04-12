In a genius piece of casting, the inscrutable Belgian detective Hercule Poirot will be played by Cameron Rhodes, sporting a suitably outrageous moustache. Arguably, though, the real star of the show is Elizabeth Whiting’s glorious period costume design.

The story was inspired by a journey Christie herself took on the luxurious Orient Express in 1928 and a blizzard that stranded the train for six days near Turkey just a few months later.

Cameron Rhodes as Hercule Poirot in Auckland Theatre Company's production of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express.

In this stage adaptation by US playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor), heavy snowfall traps Poirot on board with a cast of colourful suspects for the brutal killing of a passenger from America in a first-class compartment. As you might imagine, all is not what it seems.

Christie, a remarkable woman who taught herself to read at the age of 4 and took up surfing in the 1920s, was known for creating strong female characters who are central to her tangled plots.

Murder on the Orient Express, which was published almost a century ago, is no exception.

In this exclusive peek behind the scenes, five women on the train profess their innocence in the hours after the body is found.

COUNTESS ANDRENYI

A beautiful Hungarian doctor who matches wits with Hercule Poirot.

Sophie Henderson as the glamorous Countess Andrenyi.

“I have seen the body and it is horrible, horrible. I encountered this person only once before. He was not a nice man.

“But I am too well-mannered to be murdering. These hands are for healing, not killing. I work as a doctor, which is unusual, perhaps, but I volunteered in the war.

“I am travelling alone to visit my mother. Unfortunately, my husband could not join me on this trip. He is having business elsewhere.

“Hercule Poirot is very clever. I am helping with his investigation. We get on very well, actually. I think he will solve this murder. And then I think I might have a drink with him …”

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express costume designer Elizabeth Whiting's mood board and sketches, below, for Countess Andrenyi, played by Sophie Henderson.

Actor and screenwriter Sophie Henderson (Baby Done, The Justice of Bunny King) is back home in New Zealand after spending the past 18 months based in the UK with her director partner Curtis Vowell. Her latest feature film, Workmates, is due for release later this year, and she takes over as Silo Theatre’s new artistic director in July.

PRINCESS DRAGOMIROFF

An imperious Russian matriarch displaced by the Communist regime.

Jennifer Ludlam as the imperious Princess Dragomiroff.

“I am in exile since the Bolshevik dogs took over. Now I live in Paris. So I am not unused to the killing and the death and the blood.

“I travel a great deal. Yes, sometimes to America. Of course, I am not a suspect. But I would always fight for my life – with a pistol, perhaps, or a knife. Something small that would fit in my bag.

“Poirot is very famous. Out of a sense of duty, I will talk to him. The Yugoslavian police, they are not very good. But I do not like my day being disturbed.”

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express costume designer Elizabeth Whiting's mood board and sketches, below, for Princess Dragomiroff, played by Jennifer Ludlum.

Jennifer Ludlam was 73 when she was cast as a gnarly Captain Hook in last year’s ATC production of Peter Pan. In June, she heads to Australia for a three-week tour with Nightsong’s Mr Red Light, before taking on another matriarch in Silo Theatre’s Mother Play, by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel, which opens in September.

GRETA OHLSSON

A Swedish missionary and baby nurse travelling as a companion to Princess Dragomiroff.

Bronwyn Ensor as the mousy missionary Greta Ohlsson.

“When I was young, Jesus came to my garden and spoke with me. He told me that I have to look after the little babies in Africa, so that is my mission in life.

“I was one of the first to discover the body, in the very same carriage that I am travelling in. I nearly fainted from the horror of it.

“We’d never spoken. He was quite unapproachable, that man. But last night, I think I saw him in the corridor. He looked intent on something, so I stayed right out of his way.

“Hercule Poirot is always looking at us, watching us. I don’t like it. Detectives suspect everyone, but he would be silly to think I could ever murder someone. That would be a mortal sin.”

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express costume designer Elizabeth Whiting's mood board and sketches, below, for Greta Ohlsson, played by Bronwyn Ensor.

Between gigs, Bronwyn Ensor has a fulltime job with the non-profit Young Workers’ Resource Centre, but acting has been her first love since Year 9 when she was cast as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast. Last month, she was on stage in the Regency parody Frigidton, and will play Joan of Arc in Bernard Shaw’s Saint Joan at Q Theatre in June.

MARY DEBENHAM

An English governess having a secret affair with someone on the train.

Mirabai Pease as the secretive Mary Debenham.

“I slept right through it, unfortunately. I hear he was some sort of businessman from America. I’ve never been there.

“Perhaps it was a business decision gone wrong. But I cannot speak on rumours. I do not deal in gossip. I would sooner sue a man than murder him.

“Hercule Poirot, the detective on the train, is an odd little man. He has his fancies, but I do like how organised he is.

“I work for a family in Istanbul and am taking a small holiday break before returning to them. I suppose you might say I have an adventure inside me, but I don’t let many people see that. All I will say is there is more to me than meets the eye.”

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express costume designer Elizabeth Whiting's mood board and sketches, below, for Mary Debenham, played by Mirabai Pease.

A recent arrival on Shortland Street, as paediatric nurse Amara Owda, Mirabai Pease came to a sticky end in the 2023 supernatural horror film Evil Dead Rise. After disembarking the Orient Express, she heads straight into filming a new season of The Brokenwood Mysteries – her third appearance on the show.

HELEN HUBBARD

A brash, gregarious American travelling first-class.

Rima Te Wiata as the exruciatingly loud-mouthed Helen Hubbard.

“You know, I think people are quite lucky to meet me, because I’m a friendly person. I’ve been married several times. I take an interest in people and I expect them to be fascinated by me.

“I’m from Minnesota, but from the city – not out in the sticks. All I wanted was a nice vacation.

“Now, for all I know, everyone’s a suspect. But it has nothing to do with me. I would never do anything like that.”

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express costume designer Elizabeth Whiting's mood board and sketches, below, for Helen Hubbard, played by Rima Te Wiata.

Rima Te Wiata’s most recent screen roles have spanned Auckland to Prague, from an ethical brothel manager (Madam) to a tyrannical matron at an institution for delinquent girls (We Were Dangerous) to the Mistress of Novices (The Wheel of Time). Late last year, she toured with The Kingdom of Bling, a satirical musical created by Rocky Horror's Richard O’Brien.

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express is on at Auckland’s ASB Waterfront Theatre from April 22 to May 10, atc.co.nz

Joanna Wane is an award-winning senior lifestyle writer with a special interest in social issues and the arts.