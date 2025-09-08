Grande n the Video of the Year, Best Pop and Best Long Form Video gongs for her track Brighter Days Ahead while Carpenter claimed the prizes of Best Pop Artist, Best Album for Short n’ Sweet and Best Visual Effects for the video to her hit Manchild.

Carpenter was one of the few artists to make a political statement as her performance of Tears included drag queens holding up signs including the phrases “Protect Trans Rights” and “In Trans We Trust”.

In her acceptance speech for Best Album, she said: “To my incredible cast and dancers and queens on stage with me tonight, this world as we all know can be so full of criticism and discrimination and negativity.

“So to get to be a part of something that can bring light, make you smile, make you dance and make you feel like the world is your f****** oyster, I’m so grateful to do that.”

Political statements in Sabrina Carpenter's VMA performance focused on trans rights. Photo / Getty Images

Others winners included Rosé – who won the Song of the Year prize for her track Apt with Bruno Mars – and Alex Warren in the Best New Artist category.

Established acts also took home awards with Mariah Carey winning the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Busta Rhymes taking home the Rock the Bells Visionary prize and Ricky Martin being awarded the VMAs first Latin Icon Award.

Meanwhile, Yungblud and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry joined forces to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne after the Black Sabbath icon’s death at the age of 76 in July.

Yungblud, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry perform during a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Photo / Getty Images

MTV VMA Awards 2025 Full List of Winners:

Video of the Year:

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Artist of the Year:

Lady Gaga

Song of the Year:

Rosé and Bruno Mars - Apt

Best New Artist:

Alex Warren

Best Pop Artist:

Sabrina Carpenter

MTV Push Performance of the Year:

January 2025: Katsye - Touch

Best Pop:

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Best Album:

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Best Collaboration:

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - Die with a Smile

Best Hip Hop:

Doechii - Anxiety

Best R+B:

Mariah Carey - Type Dangerous

Best Alternative:

Sombr - Back to Friends

Best Rock:

Coldplay - All My Love

Best Latim:

Shakira - Soltera

Best K-Pop:

Lisa featuring Doja Cat and RAYE - Born Again

Best Afrobeats:

Tyla - Push 2 Start

Best Country:

Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?

Video for Good:

Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish - Guess

Best Long Form Video:

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Best Group:

Blackpink

Song of Summer:

Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching

Best Direction:

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Best Art Direction:

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Best Cinematography:

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Best Editing:

Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching

Best Choreography:

Doechii - Anxiety

Best Visual Effects:

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award:

Mariah Carey

Rock the Bells Visionary Award:

Busta Rhymes

Latin Icon Award:

Ricky Martin