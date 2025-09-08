Advertisement
MTV Video Music Awards 2025: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter dominate

Bang Showbiz
Lady Gaga won four MTV VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration with Bruno Mars. Photo / Getty Images

Lady Gaga was the big winner at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The Poker Face hitmaker took home four prizes from 12 nominations at the ceremony in New York on Sunday, including Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration with Bruno Mars for their track Die with a Smile and

