Dave Grohl in Studio 666, in cinemas now.

It appears that Dave Grohl and the rest of his band Foo Fighters had a little too much time on their hands during lockdown as they have gone ahead and made a goofy horror film in which they all play themselves. As actors, they make great musicians.

The set-up sees a Grohl (who is credited with the story) struggling to come up with material for a new album, so all six members of the Foo Fighters decamp to an isolated California mansion with a grisly history.

Beset by a series of bog-standard haunted house happenings, Grohl finds his inspiration after venturing into the mansion's cellar. The music starts to flow, but his bandmates fail to realise that something evil has taken hold of him.

Seemingly chasing the demonic horror-comedy tone of the Evil Dead films, Studio 666 is never remotely scary and almost never (intentionally) funny. There is a valiant attempt to make up for the lack of scares or laughs with exuberantly gory death scenes, but that only gets you so far.

It's hard to imagine anyone outside of the band's fanbase getting excited by this, and even they'll wonder what the point is. The entire affair screams vanity project - there isn't enough plot here for a half-hour episode of an anthology series, let alone a 106-minute movie.

There is a large focus on Grohl (far too many characters call him a genius), and the man simply can't carry a film. Indeed, none of them can act (except perhaps bassist Nate Mendel), and their interactions feel like jokey home movies, undermining any suspension of disbelief.

Some judicious editing could have helped here, but as it stands, it feels like an MTV Awards sketch stretched out far too long. With a couple of nice kills.

Cast: The Foo Fighters, Will Forte, Whitney Cummings

Director: BJ McDonnell

Rating:R16 (Graphic violence, horror, sex scenes & offensive language)

Running time: 110 minutes

Verdict: Rock stars indulge their horror movie fantasties.