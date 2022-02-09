Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Movie review: Red Rocket

2 minutes to read
Scene from Red Rocket, in cinemas now.

Scene from Red Rocket, in cinemas now.

Dominic Corry
By
Dominic Corry

Dominic Corry is a freelance entertainment writer and film critic.

An inveterate hustler plots his comeback in this often hilarious, sometimes queasy dramedy from acclaimed indie filmmaker Sean Baker.

The film opens with Mikey Saber (Simon Rex) arriving back in his Texan hometown after 15

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.