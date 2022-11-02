David Farrier and the subject of his new documentary film Mister Organ. In cinemas next Thursday.

Kiwi journalist-turned-film-maker David Farrier's knack for honing in on uniquely disconcerting subject matter reaches its apex (one hopes) with this one-of-a-kind documentary centred around a particularly awful person.

It began in 2016 when Farrier wrote some articles about how the titular figure, one Michael Organ, was overzealously clamping cars parked in spots owned by an antique store in Ponsonby, which Farrier hilariously refers to as Auckland's equivalent of Beverly Hills in the first of many moments that will play differently to local audiences than to viewers overseas.

Organ did not react well to the articles, to say the least, and thus began a series of interactions that resulted in Farrier deciding to make a film about Organ, with Organ's apparent willing participation.

Farrier's research into his subject's past reveals all sorts of strange behaviour, including the theft of a yacht, multiple claims to having royal titles, a bunch of weird legal spats, the theft of a much smaller yacht, and most importantly, a trail of former flatmates and associates who've experienced Organ's parasitic personality first-hand and are clearly much worse off for it.

Organ sits down for multiple interviews and he emerges as an annoyingly verbose bore with a gift for rabbiting on ceaselessly without really saying anything. It's somehow both captivating and migraine-inducing at the same time.

As Farrier progresses, his documentary about Michael Organ morphs into a documentary about making a documentary about Michael Organ. Organ withdraws from the project, yet continues to taunt Farrier in a manner that suggests he is thrilled someone is making a movie about him.

Given who it's platforming, you find yourself questioning whether it should've been made at all, but Farrier is willing to have that conversation within the movie, and he more or less articulates his regret multiple times.

Yet Mister Organ justifies its existence as a fascinating documentation of what came across to me as a very New Zealand-y type of oppressiveness. Organ easily dominates those in his immediate vicinity but does so with an insidious passivity that feels specific to our fair nation. It's difficult to describe but makes for undeniably enthralling - if often uncomfortable - viewing.

It's also justifiable as a film about how much of a nightmare flatting in Auckland can be.

Plus it's one of the best-looking documentaries ever made in this country – cinematographer Dominic Fryer actually manages to do something new and interesting with 1:1 interviews, and certain locations take on a truly sinister quality thanks to creative framing, especially during the incredible denouement.

This could well be the final argument for the banality of evil. Or perhaps the evilness of banality. It's absolutely an entertaining watch, but you'll want a shower afterwards.

* Mister Organ is in cinemas from November 10.

Director: David Farrier

Running time: 96 minutes

Rating:M (Offensive language & suicide references)

Verdict: A maddening, unforgettable cinematic journey into the mind of a particularly awful person.