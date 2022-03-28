Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Movie review: Drive My Car

2 minutes to read
Hidetoshi Nishijima and Tôko Miura in Drive My Car.

Hidetoshi Nishijima and Tôko Miura in Drive My Car.

Toby Woollaston
By
Toby Woollaston

Reviewer

Settle in and get comfy because Drive My Car is a long ride. At nearly three hours this film is hardly just popping down the road for bread and milk. Rather, Writer/Director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi has