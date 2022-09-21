Voyager 2022 media awards
Movie review: DC League of Super-Pets

Toby Woollaston
By
3 mins to read
Scene from DC League of Super-Pets, in cinemas now.

Watching Superman take his dog for a walk seems as absurd as The Flash running on a hamster wheel. But that's what you get from the nutty mind of writer/director Jared Stern (of The Lego