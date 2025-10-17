Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Model Sofia Richie Grainge shares second pregnancy news on Instagram

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Sofia Richie Grainge is expecting her second child with husband Elliot Grainge next year. Photo / Instagram / @sofiagrainge

Sofia Richie Grainge is expecting her second child with husband Elliot Grainge next year. Photo / Instagram / @sofiagrainge

Sofia Richie Grainge is expecting her second child.

The 27-year-old model gave birth to daughter Eloise, who she has with husband Elliot Grainge, 17 months ago and the toddler is to become a big sister next year.

Sofia, who is the daughter of singer Lionel Richie and fashion designer Diane

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save