She wrote: “Yessss back to back babyyyyy [sic].”

Influencer Abbie Herbert commented: “Omg congratulations.”

Lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret posted: “Congratulations.”

Last year, Sofia opened up about her first pregnancy, admitting she was “absolutely terrified” when she started having contractions six weeks before giving birth.

Speaking on the She MD podcast, she said: “I’m actually really excited to be here with you guys today just because now that I have my child, I’m like, I feel like people really don’t talk about all the things that go wrong and all the things after you give birth that are so hard.

“At 32 weeks I woke up and I was like, ‘Hey, I woke up and I’m really tired today. My back really hurts. I feel a little crampy.’ And I really thought it was going to be another one of those, ‘Yeah, babe, that’s pregnancy. You’re going to be fine, but you can come in if you want me to check you’ type situations.

“She was like, ‘You know what? Actually, I think you should go see the foetal specialist to monitor, to make sure that everything’s okay, and then you’ll go home. It’s not a big deal.

“Thank God she said that... because they hooked me up to the monitor and they were like, ‘You’re in active labour’. I was really terrified.”

Subsequently, Sofia was in hospital for six days before she “begged” to be sent home.

She was allowed home but was put on bed rest.

Sofia said: “I was begging. I was like, ‘Please, please let me go home.’ And she was like, ‘You can go home, but you’re on bed rest. We have to monitor you.’

“So that’s what I did. It was kind of a waiting game from there.”