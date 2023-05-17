Tom Cruise made headlines last year for performing the biggest stunt in cinema history as part of the upcoming Mission Impossible film, now fans finally get to see the stunt in action.

This morning the full-length trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was released and as well as the jaw-dropping moment Cruise drives a motorbike off a cliff, there are plenty of other shocking stunts.

In the two-minute, 27-second long trailer, Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt for the seventh time and lives up to his daredevil reputation.

Seen in an on-the-edge-of-your-seat chase scene on top of a moving train, the trailer also includes a shoot-out during a terrifying sand storm, fist fights and a car chase.

But the biggest stunt of all is one that fans received an entire behind-the-scenes video on last year.

Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, and Simon Pegg in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

In an almost 10-minute video, Cruise tells fans, “this is far and away the most dangerous thing we have attempted”, before explaining he is about to drive a motorbike off a cliff which will then turn into a base jump.

In the following minutes of the video, it becomes clear the star was not joking about his intentions as we see him learn motocross, complete 500 skydives and work with the team to see how they are going to bring it all together.

Cruise explains the stunt required “years” of preparation, seeing him work with experts from multiple fields to ensure it went smoothly and debatably the most important thing, a particular mindset.

Tom Cruise rides a motorbike off a cliff for his latest stunt. Photo / Twitter

“Don’t be careful, be confident,” the star laughed.

Elsewhere in the Mission Impossible trailer, Cruise is joined by his usual sidekicks and veteran Hollywood names Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby.

While Henry Czerny, who appeared in the original 1996 Mission Impossible as IMF director Eugene Kittridge, has returned for another stint with Cruise.

Tom Cruise and Vanessa Kirby in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

Like any Mission Impossible film there are some new faces. Hayley Atwell makes her MI debut as Grace and Esai Morales has come onboard as the villain of the film.

Due to be released later this year, the seventh film in the franchise is expected to pull in a massive audience, adding to the US$3.57 billion (NZ$5.71b) in box office sales the films have generated since debuting in 1996.

The last MI film was 2016′s Mission: Impossible – Fallout which became the franchise’s highest-grossing movie to date after bringing in $791 million ($1.2 billion) worldwide. Overall, MI is one of Paramount’s most successful franchises.

Daily Mail has reported Mission Impossible eight is already under way however an estimated release date is yet to be announced.