Judge Carrie Ann Inaba was left speechless, gushing: “Robert Irwin is all grown up, wow, you’re making me feel like a grandmother – put your shirt back on. Great performance”.

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli compared the Queenslander’s look to a young Chris Hemsworth, calling him the “million-dollar body”.

However, not all the feedback was positive, with Derek Hough offering a blunt critique that elicited boos from the audience.

“You’re strong, assertive, a great performer – but I wasn’t fooled by them abs. The salsa element was rigid, it was a stiff salsa,” Hough said, drawing boos from the ballroom.

Irwin and Carson walked away with an overall score of 22, which meant they fell to third place on the leaderboard after coming out the gate roaring during his first dance.

Irwin’s steamy dance isn’t going to make anything better for his partner, Witney, who recently revealed that she’s been inundated with messages from women extremely eager to date the 21-year-old, after joking that she was helping him find love in America.

“Girls I love ya, thank you for the applications through somehow my email and flooding the DMs,” Witney laughed on Instagram.

“If I could line you all up with Robert I would because you’re all 10/10 perfect cuties. Robert for Bachelor?! Idk this is too stressful for me to handle lol.”

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Irwin called getting the chance to take part in DWTS a dream that he’s had for a decade, ever since his sister, Bindi, took to the dancefloor.

“I have so many memories of being there and watching [my sister, Bindi]. I was just in such awe. You know, she won with flying colours. So no pressure [laughs],” he laughed.

“But I just want to follow in her footsteps and bring that kind of passion and energy into it. I don’t expect to do half the job she did. But it was like a little childhood dream that I’ve had for 10 years. It feels pretty wild that I’m finally fulfilling it.”

