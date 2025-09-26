Miley Cyrus still owns the dress from her first date with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Photo / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus still owns the dress she wore on her first date with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, describing it as one of several “beautiful moments” she’s chosen to preserve from their relationship.

The 32-year-old singer first met the 35-year-old actor in 2009 while filming The Last Song. Their relationship spanned a decade, including an engagement in 2012, a break-up in 2013 and a reconciliation in 2016. They married in December 2018, shortly after losing their Malibu home in the Woolsey Fire. The couple separated less than a year later, finalising their divorce in early 2020.

Despite their split, the Flowers hitmaker still wants to hold on to the keepsakes from the cherished moments they shared during their relationship.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married in December 2018, months after losing their Malibu home to wildfire. Photo / Getty Images

She told Vogue: “I literally have a dress that I had on when I met my ex-husband, and then I have my dress that I wore on our first date. Along with letters and things ... I want to savour these kind of beautiful moments of my life.”