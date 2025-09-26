Cyrus made the comments while discussing her fashion archive, which she’s been organising into what she calls a “legacy rack” – a curated collection of looks from each era of her life.
She said: “Everything I do in my life is a little bit intense, but it has to be holistic. And that’s why my eras, they’re not a costume, they’re actually like a metamorphosis or a true evolution for me personally.”
The pop star acknowledged the challenge of deciding which personal items to share publicly, given the high-profile nature of her relationship with the Marvel star.
“Because these intimate moments have also been public moments, it’s a little bit tough to decide what piece I want to share and what I would ever allow to be seen.”