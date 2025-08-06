The Grammy winner poses for two other covers for the magazine, shot by photographers Paolo Roversi and Lynette Garland. In the second cover, Cyrus is fully clothed in a Marie Antoinette-style gown paired with Converse sneakers.

“I feel like right now I’m in that kind of god pocket: Everything is just flowing and there’s a real harmonious relationship between me and what I’m wearing,” she tells the magazine of the gown.

“It still feels like skin. I don’t feel like it ever overpowers. I don’t feel like it’s wearing me.”

And in the third cover, Cyrus rocks a corset by Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren from their Spring/Summer 1982 Savage collection.

The sizzling shot comes months after she opened up about her body hang-ups on Monica Lewinsky’s Reclaiming podcast, revealing she developed insecurities after seeing memes about her infamous performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards with Robin Thicke.

To this day, the thought of swimwear haunts the star as it reminds her of the near-nude, two-piece ensemble she wore on stage at the time.

“There was a couple that were about my body, and people were putting my head on very unattractive things,” she told Lewinsky on the podcast episode, which aired in June.

“And I still see that when I put on a bathing suit to this day. I wear very – you would never think – very modest bathing suits.

“I’m still so insecure about those memes about my body.”

On a recent girls’ trip with her sisters and friends, Cyrus revealed she opted for a tankini when “everyone else had on a string bikini”.

“Except me – I was in shorts,” she confessed.

“I don’t even know if people wear tankinis anymore. I was wearing a tank top,” Cyrus added, saying that her choice looked like “what a grandma wears to the beach”.