Miley Cyrus' alleged stalker was arrested outside of her Los Angeles home after he broke the conditions of the restraining order that the superstar obtained against him last year. Photo / Invision

Alexander Karddalian, 52, was taken into police custody after showing up at Cyrus’ residence with a stuffed animal for her, just months after Cyrus obtained a restraining order against him, TMZ reports.

He was arrested after Cyrus - who was home at the time - and her team noticed him outside and called the police.

The star’s security detained him until police arrived and he was later booked for not complying with a court order.

Last year, Cyrus was granted court-ordered protection against Karddalian, who she claimed had shown “obsessive behaviour” towards her - and had been using her address for his health insurance.

Kardalian is banned from contacting her, attending her concerts or public events, and he has to stay 100 yards (90m) way from her, her car, her house, and anywhere she is performing.

Cyrus has alleged Kardalian turned up at her house twice in summer 2022, and she also claimed he showed up again just days after he was released from San Quentin State Prison in August 2023.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker claimed in the papers that Kardalian sent her a letter when he was in prison saying he would turn up at her property when he was released.

When he did, he was intercepted by her security, and police were later said to have told him to leave.

