Michael J Fox says Parkinson’s is ‘a bully’ and shares message of courage

Michael J Fox has described Parkinson’s as a “bully”.

The 64-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease in 1991, has reflected on the enduring popularity of cult film Back To The Future, and how the modern world’s “bully culture” means the time travel saga still resonates with people.

He told Empire magazine: “We live in a bully culture right now. We have bullies everywhere – you don’t need me to point the finger at who, but there are all these bullies.

“In this movie, Biff is a bully. Time is a bully. For me personally, Parkinson’s is a bully.

“And it’s all about how you stand up to them and the resolve that you take into the fight with them. It’s about your resilience and your courage.”