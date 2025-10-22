He pointed to the way the film, in which he stars as Marty McFly, has a David and Goliath story, which is something film fans can still take something from.
He added: “I think there’s a lot to that right now.
“I think a lot of people are responding to the movie because it strikes chords they wouldn’t otherwise recognise.”
Fox previously explained how he tries to keep his sense of humour “intact” amid his battle with Parkinson’s, which causes uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.
He told People magazine: “It’s hard for me. But I gotta keep it intact.”
In the years since his diagnosis, the actor has established the Michael J Fox Foundation – which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s and has gone on to fund $2 billion worth of research – and upon its annual gala, stars such as Stevie Nicks arrived to show their support.
He said: “I can’t believe — a lot of these people I’ve known for years and years — they’re so kind to me.
“I think because they see an opportunity for a win, for a big advancement, and that’s what we’re working toward.”