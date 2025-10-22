Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Michael J Fox says Parkinson’s is ‘a bully’ and shares message of courage

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Michael J Fox described Parkinson’s as a “bully” and emphasised resilience and courage in facing it. Photo / Getty Images

Michael J Fox described Parkinson’s as a “bully” and emphasised resilience and courage in facing it. Photo / Getty Images

Michael J Fox has described Parkinson’s as a “bully”.

The 64-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease in 1991, has reflected on the enduring popularity of cult film Back To The Future, and how the modern world’s “bully culture” means the time travel saga still resonates with people.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save