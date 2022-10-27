Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991. Photo / Wikimedia

Michael J. Fox has revealed his private pain in recent months due to a string of horror injuries.

The 61-year-old Back To The Future actor, who is also grieving the loss of his mother Phyllis after she died in September aged 92, told People how his deteriorating health “got worse” in the past year.

Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991, said he had broken multiple bones, some of which needed surgery.

“I broke my cheek, then my hand, then my shoulder, had a replacement shoulder put in and broke my [right] arm, then I broke my elbow. I’m 61 years old, and I’m feeling it a little bit more,” Fox told the publication.

The Canadian-US actor, who retired from showbiz in 2020 after three decades in the industry, said his broken hand became infected after surgery and, struggling with balance as a result, caused him to have falls.

Aside from the brutal physical toll, Fox said the injuries also impacted his personality, leaving him with a short fuse.

“I was never really a cranky guy, but I got very cranky and short with people,” he said.

“I try to nip it in the bud. I always think of these aides who work with me. And I often say to them, ‘Whatever I say, just imagine I said “please” at the beginning and “thank you” at the end. Just take a second and absorb that I might have said that if I was more myself, but I didn’t, so I apologise.’”

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox share an emotional embrace on the stage of a Comic Con panel discussion about Back to The Future. Photo / Getty Images

Earlier this month, Fox appeared to be in happier spirits as he reunited with his Back To The Future co-star Christopher Lloyd, 84, at Comic-Con in New York.

Despite his health issues, Fox walked across the stage unassisted and shared a hug with his long-time friend, much to the delight of their fans.

“I’m coming through where the last of my injuries are healing up; my arm is feeling good. Life is interesting. It deals you these things,” Fox added to People of his recovery.

“The whole mission is: Don’t fall down. So whatever works to not fall down, whether it’s a walker or a wheelchair, a cane, a guy with a belt around my waist holding onto it – I use all those tools.”