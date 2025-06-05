Chicago the Musical promises to bring the glitz, glamour and gangster grit when it hits stages around the country from next month.
The Herald has been given an exclusive look behind the scenes with a colourful and creative set of photographs taken recently in central Auckland as the cast andcrew rehearse ahead of the nationwide tour kicking off at the Bruce Mason Centre July 31.
Held on a custom-built speakeasy set, the shoot captures the seductive energy and biting satire that have made Chicago one of the most celebrated musicals of all time.
Costumed in glittering flapper dresses, sharp pinstripe suits, feathered headpieces and fishnet stockings, the cast looked like they had just stepped out of a smoke-filled Prohibition-era jazz club. The scene oozed atmosphere - dim lighting, vintage cocktails, and the cool shadows of fedoras danced across walls while sequins sparkled under the soft glow of art deco lamps.
The pictures capture the essence of Chicago - a world where justice is showbiz, crime is currency, and everyone’s chasing their 15 minutes of fame.
Michael Hurst, ONZM, one of New Zealand’s most acclaimed theatre directors, was hands-on throughout the shoot, shaping every frame to reflect the show’s razor-sharp satire and iconic style.
“It’s not just about looking fabulous,” said Hurst. “It’s about telling a story of fame, manipulation, and survival - with style.”
Hurst’s direction is complemented by celebrated choreographer Shona McCullagh, MNZM, known for her bold, physical storytelling and flair for theatricality. McCullagh brings a striking energy to the production as the seasoned pair create a dynamic visual world, centred in the prohibition age but referencing the modern era.
Bringing the scene to life is an extraordinary ensemble of actors, singers and dancers including musical theatre powerhouse Nomi Cohen (Kinky Boots, We Will Rock You), screen and stage veteran Joel Tobeck (Shortland Street, One Lane Bridge, Avatar: The Way of Water), and multi-talented performer Hannah Tasker-Poland (Legend of the Seeker, Ash vs Evil Dead)
The multi-award-winning show features an unforgettable score that has wowed audiences all around the world for nearly 50 years. With a top-flight cast and masterful production, Chicago the Musical promises New Zealand audiences a criminally good time.