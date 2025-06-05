Nomi Cohen as Roxie Hart. Photo / Alisha Lovrich

Chicago the Musical promises to bring the glitz, glamour and gangster grit when it hits stages around the country from next month.

The Herald has been given an exclusive look behind the scenes with a colourful and creative set of photographs taken recently in central Auckland as the cast and crew rehearse ahead of the nationwide tour kicking off at the Bruce Mason Centre July 31.

Held on a custom-built speakeasy set, the shoot captures the seductive energy and biting satire that have made Chicago one of the most celebrated musicals of all time.

Ben McDonald as the piano man in the speakeasy. Photo / Alisha Lovrish

Costumed in glittering flapper dresses, sharp pinstripe suits, feathered headpieces and fishnet stockings, the cast looked like they had just stepped out of a smoke-filled Prohibition-era jazz club. The scene oozed atmosphere - dim lighting, vintage cocktails, and the cool shadows of fedoras danced across walls while sequins sparkled under the soft glow of art deco lamps.