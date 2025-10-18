“She has had a few boyfriends but is really ready to settle down. Her and Michael are a good match, very cute together. Maybe she will be the next Mrs Clarke.”

Michael Clarke and Arabella Sherborne have been together for 16 months. Photo / Arabella Sherborne

Clarke has had a colourful dating history, enjoying several public relationships with other notable Australians.

He got engaged to model Lara Bingle, now Worthington, in 2008, before a nude photo scandal spurred the end of their relationship in 2010.

His split from Bingle sparked rumours he had flushed her A$200,000 ($226,700) engagement ring down the toilet of their Bondi Beach apartment.

Clarke then married model Kyly Clarke, née Boldy, in 2012, with whom he shares one daughter, Kelsey Lee.

The former couple announced their separation in 2020, after which Clarke has had a string of high-profile girlfriends.

In 2023, onlookers filmed Clarke embroiled in a fight with then girlfriend Jade Yarbrough, reportedly over allegations he had cheated with his former partner Pip Edwards.

Yarbrough can be seen slapping a shirtless Clarke in the footage, which was taken in a Noosa public park in January 2023.

In a statement to the Daily Telegraph, the cricketer expressed his regrets about the infamous leak.

“I’m absolutely gutted I’ve put people I hold in the highest regard in this position. My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable,” he told the publication.

“I am shattered that because of my actions I’ve drawn women of class and integrity, and my mates, into this situation. I own this fully and am the only one at fault.”

Edwards, for her part, told the Daily Mail the scandal was “not my circus”.

“Yet again, Michael in his true nature has not taken responsibility for his actions and I was blatantly lied to.”

She has previously said she thinks she is “more interesting” than her ex-boyfriends in a 2024 interview with Stellar magazine.

The 44-year-old said the focus on her dating life detracted from her personal achievements in fashion.