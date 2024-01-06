Michael Bolton pictured last year in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Penske Media

Michael Bolton has revealed on social media that he was hit with a surprise brain cancer diagnosis which forced him to undergo “immediate surgery” shortly before the holiday period began.

The Said I Loved You ... But I Lied singer is 70 yet still maintains an active career in music, including live performances, tours, and television appearances.

Bolton posted today on his Facebook page to tell his fans about his sobering diagnosis and his current health.

“I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges,” he wrote.

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumour, which required immediate surgery.”

The singer changed to a more uplifting tone, saying: “Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

Michael Bolton has been active in his music career for nearly 50 years. Photo / Netflix

He unpacked his plan for the next few months in light of the sudden diagnosis, explaining that he “will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring”.

He added: “It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon”.

Bolton stressed how he is “beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years”.

The singer wrapped up by saying: “Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB.”

Bolton’s fans rushed to the comment section to express their love, gratitude, and best wishes for the star as he enters a long period of recovery.

The When a Man Loves a Woman singer had scheduled a number of tour dates throughout the year, according to his website. They were set to begin on February 1 in Florida and would continue across several US states. There are also two concerts in Switzerland and one in the UK scheduled for April and July, respectively.

Bolton has not slowed down in his music career. In 2023 alone, he posted live performances on his official YouTube channel, performed Joy To The World last month in a pre-recorded video during the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade, and appeared on the reality singing competition show The Masked Singer.