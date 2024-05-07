Jessica Biel attends today's Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion". Photo / Getty Images

How did the actress Jessica Biel prepare for her first Met Gala appearance in a decade?

Jessica Biel arrived at the 2024 Met Gala, looking elegant in a pink feathered gown. However, the actress has revealed a bizarre pre-Met Gala routine that helped her prepare for the big day.

The night before the event, Biel shared a sneak peek on TikTok at the preparation that went into her red carpet appearance, which saw her soak in a hot bath filled with 9kg of epsom salts for 30 minutes.

“For real,” she revealed in a TikTok clip as she poured bags of epsom salts into the bathtub.

“I know some people like to party before the Met Ball and party all weekend and all the things and I have total respect for that,” she said in the clip. “But this is what I do to get ready for Met Ball.”

The actress advised her followers to make the bath water “as hot as you can take it” and soak in the bath for 30 minutes.

“Drink tonnes of water and off to bed early,” she concludes.

Confused TikTok users flooded the comments section with questions, such as: “Wait…. Why??? Why that much??” Another asked: “What are the benefits?”

“When one bath costs as much as my entire monthly entertainment budget,” one person quipped.

Others were inspired by the actress, with one writing: “I need to try that sounds really relaxing”. Another said: “I’m here for this stranger things salt bath. Challenge accepted!”

Jessica Biel attended the gala in 2013. Photo / Getty Images

Biel last attended the Met Gala in 2013, dressing for the theme: “PUNK: Chaos to Couture.” She wore a black macramé and tulle gown by Giambattista Valli and accessorised with Fred Leighton diamonds.

The Met Gala, which was founded in 1946, is a celebration of fashion, art, and culture, and has some of the biggest global stars descend on the carpet in all their glamour.

The Costume Institute exhibition this year is entitled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and will feature about 250 items drawn from the Costume Institute’s collection, to be gazed upon and adored for the first time by the biggest celebrities in the world.

The Met Gala is run by Vogue, the major international fashion magazine, and, despite its extensive red-carpet coverage, is a private event with a strict no-phone and no-social media policy inside.