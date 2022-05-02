Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds - best-dressed couple at the Met Gala 2022? We think so. Photo / Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds - best-dressed couple at the Met Gala 2022? We think so. Photo / Getty Images

When it comes to a red carpet appearance, Blake Lively never disappoints.

And today's Met Gala was no exception. Lively arrived on the 2022 red carpet on the arm of her husband Ryan Reynolds, wearing a stunning pink strapless gown with gold accents swept into a huge bow at her waist.

In a sea of black and white outfits, Lively more than stood out. But there was more to the custom Atelier Versace dress than met the eye. Before she headed up the steps, Lively paused as her team rearranged her gown.

No one was prepared for what happened next as her dress was let down to reveal a stunning blue train, while she swapped her metallic pink gloves for matching baby blue ones.

Speaking from the red carpet, Lively said the gown was an homage to New York City's architecture and to the Statue of Liberty.

It might just be the most stunning outfit change at the Met to date - and social media was quick to react.

"Blake Lively already won the Met Gala it's time for everyone to go home," one Twitter user wrote.

Blake Lively's stunning pink metallic gown was transformed on the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Entertainment Tonight applauded Lively's on-theme look, tweeting, "Blake Lively delivered with the perfect Gilded Glamour quick change."

Access Hollywood wrote. "This Met Gala outfit change ... Blake Lively is the moment."

Husband Ryan Reynolds' reaction to the costume change was all of ours:

ryan reynolds’s reaction to blake lively’s dress reveal omg pic.twitter.com/efnFzIb02y — ًLiat (@filmlamet) May 2, 2022

Meanwhile E! News quipped, "It's the Sisterhood of the Transitioning Dress for Blake Lively at the Met Gala."