Meryl Streep and Don Gummer married in 1978 but have now revealed they split up six years ago.

Meryl Streep has split from her husband Don Gummer.

The 74-year-old actor and the 76-year-old sculptor, who tied the knot in 1978, have made the shock announcement that they secretly separated six years ago.

A spokesperson told Page Six in a statement: “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

The former couple have four children, singer-songwriter Henry Wolfe, 43, along with actors Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30, and five grandchildren together.

Streep and Don Gummer were last seen together at the 2018 Oscars.

When previously asked about the secret to a long-lasting marriage, Streep told Vogue: “Goodwill and willingness to bend — and to shut up every once in a while.

“There’s no road map on how to raise a family: It’s always an enormous negotiation. But I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life.”

Streep and Gummer were first introduced by her brother, Harry, in 1978 and they tied the knot later that year.

The wedding took place six months after the death of her boyfriend and fellow actor John Cazale, who passed away in March 1978 following a diagnosis of lung cancer.

Streep told People one year after Cazale’s passing: “The death is still very much with me. It has forced me to confront my own mortality, and once you do that, you look at things differently.”



