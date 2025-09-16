Mel B and Rory McPhee held two weddings this year, with the bride surprised some of her Spice Girls bandmates were able to attend. Photo / Getty Images

Mel B “didn’t expect any” of her Spice Girls bandmates to attend her double wedding.

The 50-year-old pop star married Rory McPhee at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral in July and she then enjoyed a three-day second wedding at Selman Marrakech in Morocco in August. Her bandmate Emma Bunton attended the London ceremony while Mel C turned up for the bash in Morocco, and Mel has now admitted she was thrilled they were there because she didn’t think any former members of the girl group would make it.

She told the New York Post: “I didn’t expect any of them to come, to be honest, because it was a very intimate, private thing, and I know everybody’s busy.

“[Victoria Beckham] was busy and she sent me lots of gifts [and] Geri Horner was off with Formula One ...

“Everyone’s doing their own thing ... They all sent me well-wishes and we had lovely FaceTimes, but I didn’t expect any of them to turn up. So when they [Emma Bunton and Mel C] were there, I was like: ‘Oh, wow!’”