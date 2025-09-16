Mel went on to explain she didn’t know who had submitted an RSVP to her wedding invitations because she left her husband in charge of the guest list.
“I didn’t want to get bombarded with the wedding guest list,” she said.
“I was like, ‘Rory, my ADHD is on fire. I’m still sorting out my dress. You deal with that [guest list]. Here’s my list of who I want to come. Figure it out.’”
Mel also revealed why she chose Morocco as the destination for her second ceremony, explaining it was the last place she travelled with her father before his death in 2017.
She said: “That was the last place that I had a holiday with my dad before he died. It’s a very special place to me.”
Mel previously opened up about having her bandmate Mel C at her second wedding with her boyfriend Chris Dingwall – admitting they “had the best time” together.
She told Britain’s Hello! magazine: “It was great to have my fellow northerner Mel C there.
“We had the best time together and totally forgot ourselves and went crazy when Holler came on. We’ve grown up together, all my family love her and to share that weekend with her and her lovely partner Chris was so special.”
Mel wore a sheer red Justin Alexander gown, which took six people more than 850 hours to make thanks to its hand-beaded detail, paired with a Moroccan-inspired cathedral veil because she wanted to look like a “floating mermaid”.
“As the sun went down, I wanted to look like a floating mermaid – a fiery red passionate one – gliding in ruby diamonds,” she said. “Morocco has that very red va-va-voom – it’s passionate and spiritual.”