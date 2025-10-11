Meghan and Prince Harry were honoured at the World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle says children ‘still too young for social media’ at New York gala

Meghan and Prince Harry were honoured at the World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is glad her children are “still too young for social media” but she knows “that day is coming”.

The royal made an appearance at Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City on Thursday alongside her husband Prince Harry. During a turn on stage, the couple opened up about raising their two kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, in the digital age – vowing to protect them from online dangers for as long as possible.

Speaking to the audience at the venue in the Big Apple, Meghan said: “Our children, Archie and Lilibet, are just 6 and 4 years old. Can you believe it?

“Luckily, they’re still too young for social media, but we know that day is coming.

“Like so many parents, we think constantly about how to embrace technology’s benefits while safeguarding against its dangers. And that hopeful intention of separation is rapidly becoming impossible.”