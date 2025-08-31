Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has revealed her children copy their father Prince Harry’s accent when pronouncing certain words despite growing up in California. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has revealed her children copy their father Prince Harry’s accent when pronouncing certain words despite growing up in California.

The 44-year-old former actress, who lives in Montecito with Harry, 40, and their children Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, shared the detail during the second season of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

Speaking on the programme, Meghan said: “Some of the words that they still say with a British accent. “So they’ll say, ‘Ze-bra,’ and what else do they say? They have these little moments where it comes out. “They have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him, and I think it’s adorable. “Zebra is a good one.”

The comment echoed remarks she made earlier this year on The Drew Barrymore Show.

