On her Netflix series, Meghan also spoke about differences in her own pronunciation compared to Harry. She said: “My husband always laughs when I say ‘herbs’ – he’s like, ‘Herbs’. He’s like, ‘You’re so American – ‘Erbs, ‘erbs’.”
Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California, eventually settling in the Santa Barbara enclave of Montecito.
Lilibet was born there in 2021.
In an interview with People magazine, Meghan said of the community: “Once you know us, I think you want us to have the same normalcy as parents and for our children as they do, despite however unique our situation.”
She described how family life includes going out together in their local area.
Meghan added: “We go to a lot of dinners, and not just in people’s homes or private rooms; we just go into the restaurant. I really love that we can just have fun.”
The eight-episode second season of With Love, Meghan features appearances from Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, Jose Andres, Clare Smyth, David Chan and Samin Nosrat, alongside Meghan’s friends Jamie Kern Lima, Heather Dorak and Daniel Martin.
Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan announced their creative partnership with Netflix had been extended in a multi-year first-look deal for film and television.